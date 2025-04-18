2025 RBC Heritage R3: Weather forecast

As the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage comes to a close in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the golf world will shift its attention to the weekend. Fortunately for both golf fans and competitors, the weather is set to be good for the third round on Saturday.

The iconic Harbour Town Golf Links sits on the Calibogue Sound in Hilton Head, South Carolina. According to AccuWeather, on Saturday at Harbour Town, the weather will include a high of 77°F and be mostly sunny, with some occasional clouds.

AccuWeather also predicts the "RealFeel" temperature will peak at 2 p.m. local time at 84°F. The RealFeel temperature tries to anticipate what the weather will feel like when outside, given the cloud protection and UV index.

The weather at the course, which rests on the water, can sometimes get windy. On Saturday, however, it's not expected to be overly windy. AccuWeather forecasts wind gusts of up to nine miles per hour during round three of the RBC Heritage.

The weather was warmer on Friday during round two, with it peaking at 82°F and had a RealFeel temperature of 87°F. It was also mostly sunny on Friday.

Justin Thomas heads into the weekend at the RBC Heritage as the solo leader

Justin Thomas at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via Getty)

Some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars are at the top of the leaderboard at the 2025 RBC Heritage, the first PGA Tour event after the 2025 Masters.

Through two rounds, 15-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas is the solo leader. Thomas is at 12 under par heading into round three, two shots ahead of Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim.

Thomas tied the course record in round one, shooting a 10-under-par 61 the open the tournament. His remarkable first round included 11 birdies and one bogey - which came on the par-four 10th hole. He finished his opening round by making birdie on five of his final seven holes.

In round two, Thomas shot a two-under-par 69. In his second round, the two-time major champion made four birdies and two bogeys. This weekend at the RBC Heritage, Thomas aims to capture his first victory in nearly three years.

Justin Thomas' last PGA Tour win came at the 2022 PGA Championship, in which he defeated Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff. It was Thomas' second major victory, with his first one coming at the 2017 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. The PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow next month.

Thomas is currently eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking and has had some strong starts in 2025. He finished runner-up at both The American Express in January and the Valspar Championship in March. He will aim to end his nearly three-year winless drought this weekend.

