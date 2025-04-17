2025 RBC Heritage weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The 2025 RBC Heritage will begin shortly at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The 57th edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, April 17, and conclude on Sunday, April 20.

72 players will tee off at the 2025 RBC Heritage. According to AccuWeather, the fifth signature event of the season is expected to have pleasant conditions ideal for golf.

The weather during the first and second rounds of the tournament is forecast to be sunny and pleasant. The temperature will range from 23°C to 25°C (73°F–77°F). Winds will be moderate with the gusts in the range from 20 mph to 25 mph. Additionally, there is no probability of precipitation.

The third round at the RBC Heritage is predicted to continue the trend with mostly sunny skies, with temperatures hovering from mid-70s to high 70s. The final round at Harbour Town is forecast to be cloudy throughout with mild temperatures and no rain. The cloud cover would reach up to 99% by evening.

Harbour Town Golf Links weather forecast for the 2025 RBC Heritage

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 RBC Heritage, as per Accuweather:

First Round (April 17)

Morning

Temperature: 23°C (73°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Humidity: 55%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 4%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: SE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)

Humidity: 43%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 8%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Humidity: 73%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 30%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Second Round (April 18)

Morning

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 39 km/h (24.2 mph)

Humidity: 65%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSE 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)

Humidity: 61%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

Weather: Clear and warm

Wind: S 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Humidity: 82%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Third Round (April 19)

Morning

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Wind: S 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)

Humidity: 71%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C (79°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 39 km/h (24.2 mph)

Humidity: 62%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SSE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)

Humidity: 83%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 21%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Fourth Round (April 20)

Morning

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Wind: S 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)

Humidity: 72%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 92%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Wind: SSE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)

Humidity: 65%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 90%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy, warm and humid

Wind: SSE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)

Humidity: 85%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

