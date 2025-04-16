"Talk about the ultimate shotgun start!" – Fans in awe of RBC Heritage's 'sick' traditional start ft. Scottie Scheffler

Fans have reacted to RBC Heritage's unique tradition of firing off a ceremonial cannon alongside a tee shot by tournament's defending champion. This year, the tournament opened with a parade and a tee shot by Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

The 2025 RBC Heritage will be played this week from Thursday, April 17 to Sunday, April 20 at at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In a clip shared by an X user, Joey Lamar, thousands of fans can be seen gathered around the 18th fairway to see Scheffler.

The World No. 1 golfer can be seen dressed in the event’s traditional tartan jacket. He makes a shot into the Calibogue Sound alongside a large red ceremonial cannon fired at the same moment as the swing. Talking about the opening ceremony, Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"The opening ceremony was fun. It's a cool tradition, definitely unique to this one. It was a lot of fun."

When asked if he heard the firing of the cannon, he said:

"Fortunately, I had some ear plugs. It's always nice when a cannon is going off. It's also the first time I've hit a tee shot while the cannon is going off. It was definitely a unique experience. I was definitely glad just to be able to make contact with the ball and not embarrass myself out there."

Ad

The video can be watched below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments section to praise the unique opening ceremony.

"Talk about the ultimate shotgun start!" a fan commented.

"That's sick," one fan wrote.

Some fans admitted that they had no idea such a tradition existed.

"Im sorry. Why am I just hearing of this outragously cool tradition! Lol," one fan commented.

"I had absolutely no idea they do this," another fan wrote.

Ad

Some other fans applauded the timing of the cannon fire.

"Immaculate timing from the gentleman manning the cannon," a fan declared.

"Perfect timing on the canon personally, I like it when they do it about a half second before he hit the ball," another fan wrote.

The tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. ET with the first pairing of Nick Taylor and Bud Cauley on Thursday, April 17.

Ad

A look at past winners of RBC Heritage

RBC Heritage was first played in 1969. The first tournament was won by Arnold Palmer by three strokes. 10 players have won the tournament more than once.

Davis Love III holds the record for the most RBC Heritage titles with five wins. He won the tournament in 1987, 1991, 1992, 1998, and 2003. Hale Irwin and Steward Cink both have won the tournament thrice.

Ad

Let's take a look at the winners of last 20 years at the RBC Heritage:

2024: Scottie Scheffler (265, −19)

2023: Matt Fitzpatrick (267, −17)

2022: Jordan Spieth (271, −13)

2021: Stewart Cink (265, −19)

2020: Webb Simpson (262, −22)

2019: Pan Cheng-tsung (272, −12)

2018: Satoshi Kodaira (272, −12)

2017: Wesley Bryan (271, −13)

2016: Branden Grace (275, −9)

2015: Jim Furyk (266, −18)

2014: Matt Kuchar (273, −11)

2013: Graeme McDowell (275, −9)

2012: Carl Pettersson (270, −14)

2011: Brandt Snedeker (272, −12)

2010: Jim Furyk (271, −13)

2009: Brian Gay (264, −20)

2008: Boo Weekley (269, −15)

2007: Boo Weekley (270, −14)

2006: Aaron Baddeley (269, −15)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More