2025 Rocket Classic payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.6M purse

Aldrich Potgieter emerged victorious at the 2025 Rocket Classic with a total score of 23 under par. The winner earned a whopping $1.728 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for winning a three-man playoff.

Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman were eliminated from the playoff after the second and fifth holes, respectively. Having matched Potgieter's total 72-hole score of 22 under par, they settled for a joint second-place finish at the 2025 Rocket Classic and earned $854,400 each.

Jake Knapp and Michael Thorbjornsen tied for fourth place at the tournament after posting final round scores of 5 under par 67 and 4 under par 68, respectively. A total score of 21 under par earned them paychecks worth $432,000.

Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Aldrich Potgieter -22 $1,728,000 T2 Chris Kirk -22 $854,400 T2 Max Greyserman -22 $854,400 T4 Michael Thorbjornsen -21 $432,000 T4 Jake Knapp -21 $432,000 T6 Nico Echavarria -20 $336,000 T6 Jackson Suber -20 $336,000 T8 Matt Fitzpatrick -19 $261,600 T8 Kevin Roy -19 $261,600 T8 Collin Morikawa -19 $261,600 T8 Thriston Lawrence -19 $261,600 T8 Andrew Putnam -19 $261,600 T13 Min Woo Lee -18 $172,000 T13 Chandler Phillips -18 $172,000 T13 Hideki Matsuyama -18 $172,000 T13 Ben Griffin -18 $172,000 T13 Harry Hall -18 $172,000 T13 Mark Hubbard -18 $172,000 T19 Sami Valimaki -17 $117,984 T19 Cameron Champ -17 $117,984 T19 Chan Kim -17 $117,984 T19 Matt McCarty -17 $117,984 T19 Doug Ghim -17 $117,984 T24 Harry Higgs -16 $88,800 T24 Nicolai Hojgaard -16 $88,800 T26 Akshay Bhatia -15 $70,080 T26 Michael Kim -15 $70,080 T26 Matthew Riedel -15 $70,080 T26 Chris Gotterup -15 $70,080 T26 Jacob Bridgeman -15 $70,080 T26 Chad Ramey -15 $70,080 T32 Vince Whaley -14 $58,560 T32 Patrick Cantlay -14 $58,560 T34 Kris Ventura -13 $47,932 T34 Joe Highsmith -13 $47,932 T34 Hayden Springer -13 $47,932 T34 Lee Hodges -13 $47,932 T34 Philip Knowles -13 $47,932 T34 William Mouw -13 $47,932 T34 Davis Thompson -13 $47,932 T41 Keegan Bradley -12 $36,000 T41 Luke List -12 $36,000 T41 Thorbjorn Olesen -12 $36,000 T41 Peter Malnati -12 $36,000 T41 Ryan Gerard -12 $36,000 T46 Matt Wallace -11 $27,091 T46 Takumi Kanaya -11 $27,091 T46 Cameron Young -11 $27,091 T46 Gary Woodland -11 $27,091 T46 Justin Lower -11 $27,091 T51 Lanto Griffin -10 $22,709 T51 Henrik Norlander -10 $22,709 T51 Victor Perez -10 $22,709 T51 Nick Hardy -10 $22,709 T51 Aaron Wise -10 $22,709 T51 Webb Simpson -10 $22,709 T51 Will Gordon -10 $22,709 T51 Thomas Rosenmueller -10 $22,709 T51 Kurt Kitayama -10 $22,709 T60 Byeong Hun An -9 $21,024 T60 Austin Eckroat -9 $21,024 T60 Luke Clanton -9 $21,024 T60 Isaiah Salinda -9 $21,024 T60 Beau Hossler -9 $21,024 T60 Ryo Hisatsune -9 $21,024 T60 Paul Peterson -9 $21,024 T67 Davis Riley -8 $19,776 T67 Gordon Sargent -8 $19,776 T67 Camilo Villegas -8 $19,776 T67 David Skinns -8 $19,776 T67 Ben Silverman -8 $19,776 T67 Brett White -8 $19,776 T73 James Piot -7 $18,720 T73 Antoine Rozner -7 $18,720 T73 Kaito Onishi -7 $18,720 T73 Emiliano Grillo -7 $18,720 T73 Kevin Velo -7 $18,720 T78 Quade Cummins -6 $17,856 T78 Erik van Rooyen -6 $17,856 T78 Ben Kohles -6 $17,856 T78 Adam Hadwin -6 $17,856 T82 Harrison Endycott -5 $17,280 T82 Zach Johnson -5 $17,280 84 Si Woo Kim -4 $16,992 85 Mason Andersen -3 $16,800 86 Cristobal Del Solar -2 $16,608

Cristobal Del Solar claimed the last place at this week's PGA Tour event with a 72 hole score of 2 under par. Having finished the event 20 strokes behind the leader, he earned a paycheck worth $16,608.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Rocket Classic, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calendar is the John Deere Classic. The event will be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illionis from July 3 to 6 and feature an $8.4 million purse prize and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman, and Chris Kirk's 2025 Rocket Classic Stats

Here's a look at how the three golfers who tied for the lead at the 2025 Rocket Classic after 72 holes performed (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained - Off the Tee

Potgieter - (+ 3.710)

Greyserman - ( + 3.364)

Kirk - (+ 1.146)

Strokes Gained - Approach to Green

Potgieter - (+ 6.072)

Greyserman - (+ 0.469)

Kirk - (+ 5.412)

Strokes Gained - Around the Green

Potgieter - (+ 1.152)

Greyserman - (+ 0.033)

Kirk - (+ 2.612)

Strokes Gained - Putting

Potgieter - (+ 1.790)

Greyserman - (+ 8.848)

Kirk - (+ 3.554)

Strokes Gained - Total

Potgieter - (+ 12.725)

Greyserman - (+ 12.725)

Kirk - (+ 12.735)

Driving Accuracy

Potgieter - 64.41 percent (38/59)

Greyserman - 71.19 percent (42/59)

Kirk - 71.93 percent (41/57)

Greens in Regulation

Potgieter - 85.71 percent (66/77)

Greyserman - 76.62 percent (59/77)

Kirk - 83.78 percent (62/74)

Scrambling

Potgieter - 54.55 percent (6/11)

Greyserman - 72.22 percent (13/18)

Kirk - 75 percent (9/12)

Eagles

Potgieter - 1

Greyserman - 1

Kirk - 0

Birdies

Potgieter - 27

Greyserman - 26

Kirk - 26

Pars

Potgieter - 44

Greyserman - 44

Kirk - 43

Bogeys

Potgieter - 5

Greyserman - 5

Kirk - 5

