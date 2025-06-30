2025 Rocket Classic payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.6M purse
Aldrich Potgieter emerged victorious at the 2025 Rocket Classic with a total score of 23 under par. The winner earned a whopping $1.728 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for winning a three-man playoff.
Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman were eliminated from the playoff after the second and fifth holes, respectively. Having matched Potgieter's total 72-hole score of 22 under par, they settled for a joint second-place finish at the 2025 Rocket Classic and earned $854,400 each.
Jake Knapp and Michael Thorbjornsen tied for fourth place at the tournament after posting final round scores of 5 under par 67 and 4 under par 68, respectively. A total score of 21 under par earned them paychecks worth $432,000.
Pos.
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Aldrich Potgieter
-22
$1,728,000
T2
Chris Kirk
-22
$854,400
T2
Max Greyserman
-22
$854,400
T4
Michael Thorbjornsen
-21
$432,000
T4
Jake Knapp
-21
$432,000
T6
Nico Echavarria
-20
$336,000
T6
Jackson Suber
-20
$336,000
T8
Matt Fitzpatrick
-19
$261,600
T8
Kevin Roy
-19
$261,600
T8
Collin Morikawa
-19
$261,600
T8
Thriston Lawrence
-19
$261,600
T8
Andrew Putnam
-19
$261,600
T13
Min Woo Lee
-18
$172,000
T13
Chandler Phillips
-18
$172,000
T13
Hideki Matsuyama
-18
$172,000
T13
Ben Griffin
-18
$172,000
T13
Harry Hall
-18
$172,000
T13
Mark Hubbard
-18
$172,000
T19
Sami Valimaki
-17
$117,984
T19
Cameron Champ
-17
$117,984
T19
Chan Kim
-17
$117,984
T19
Matt McCarty
-17
$117,984
T19
Doug Ghim
-17
$117,984
T24
Harry Higgs
-16
$88,800
T24
Nicolai Hojgaard
-16
$88,800
T26
Akshay Bhatia
-15
$70,080
T26
Michael Kim
-15
$70,080
T26
Matthew Riedel
-15
$70,080
T26
Chris Gotterup
-15
$70,080
T26
Jacob Bridgeman
-15
$70,080
T26
Chad Ramey
-15
$70,080
T32
Vince Whaley
-14
$58,560
T32
Patrick Cantlay
-14
$58,560
T34
Kris Ventura
-13
$47,932
T34
Joe Highsmith
-13
$47,932
T34
Hayden Springer
-13
$47,932
T34
Lee Hodges
-13
$47,932
T34
Philip Knowles
-13
$47,932
T34
William Mouw
-13
$47,932
T34
Davis Thompson
-13
$47,932
T41
Keegan Bradley
-12
$36,000
T41
Luke List
-12
$36,000
T41
Thorbjorn Olesen
-12
$36,000
T41
Peter Malnati
-12
$36,000
T41
Ryan Gerard
-12
$36,000
T46
Matt Wallace
-11
$27,091
T46
Takumi Kanaya
-11
$27,091
T46
Cameron Young
-11
$27,091
T46
Gary Woodland
-11
$27,091
T46
Justin Lower
-11
$27,091
T51
Lanto Griffin
-10
$22,709
T51
Henrik Norlander
-10
$22,709
T51
Victor Perez
-10
$22,709
T51
Nick Hardy
-10
$22,709
T51
Aaron Wise
-10
$22,709
T51
Webb Simpson
-10
$22,709
T51
Will Gordon
-10
$22,709
T51
Thomas Rosenmueller
-10
$22,709
T51
Kurt Kitayama
-10
$22,709
T60
Byeong Hun An
-9
$21,024
T60
Austin Eckroat
-9
$21,024
T60
Luke Clanton
-9
$21,024
T60
Isaiah Salinda
-9
$21,024
T60
Beau Hossler
-9
$21,024
T60
Ryo Hisatsune
-9
$21,024
T60
Paul Peterson
-9
$21,024
T67
Davis Riley
-8
$19,776
T67
Gordon Sargent
-8
$19,776
T67
Camilo Villegas
-8
$19,776
T67
David Skinns
-8
$19,776
T67
Ben Silverman
-8
$19,776
T67
Brett White
-8
$19,776
T73
James Piot
-7
$18,720
T73
Antoine Rozner
-7
$18,720
T73
Kaito Onishi
-7
$18,720
T73
Emiliano Grillo
-7
$18,720
T73
Kevin Velo
-7
$18,720
T78
Quade Cummins
-6
$17,856
T78
Erik van Rooyen
-6
$17,856
T78
Ben Kohles
-6
$17,856
T78
Adam Hadwin
-6
$17,856
T82
Harrison Endycott
-5
$17,280
T82
Zach Johnson
-5
$17,280
84
Si Woo Kim
-4
$16,992
85
Mason Andersen
-3
$16,800
86
Cristobal Del Solar
-2
$16,608
Cristobal Del Solar claimed the last place at this week's PGA Tour event with a 72 hole score of 2 under par. Having finished the event 20 strokes behind the leader, he earned a paycheck worth $16,608.
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Rocket Classic, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calendar is the John Deere Classic. The event will be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illionis from July 3 to 6 and feature an $8.4 million purse prize and 500 FedEx Cup points.
Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman, and Chris Kirk's 2025 Rocket Classic Stats
Here's a look at how the three golfers who tied for the lead at the 2025 Rocket Classic after 72 holes performed (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained - Off the Tee
Potgieter - (+ 3.710)
Greyserman - ( + 3.364)
Kirk - (+ 1.146)
Strokes Gained - Approach to Green
Potgieter - (+ 6.072)
Greyserman - (+ 0.469)
Kirk - (+ 5.412)
Strokes Gained - Around the Green
Potgieter - (+ 1.152)
Greyserman - (+ 0.033)
Kirk - (+ 2.612)
Strokes Gained - Putting
Potgieter - (+ 1.790)
Greyserman - (+ 8.848)
Kirk - (+ 3.554)
Strokes Gained - Total
Potgieter - (+ 12.725)
Greyserman - (+ 12.725)
Kirk - (+ 12.735)
Driving Accuracy
Potgieter - 64.41 percent (38/59)
Greyserman - 71.19 percent (42/59)
Kirk - 71.93 percent (41/57)
Greens in Regulation
Potgieter - 85.71 percent (66/77)
Greyserman - 76.62 percent (59/77)
Kirk - 83.78 percent (62/74)
Scrambling
Potgieter - 54.55 percent (6/11)
Greyserman - 72.22 percent (13/18)
Kirk - 75 percent (9/12)
Eagles
Potgieter - 1
Greyserman - 1
Kirk - 0
Birdies
Potgieter - 27
Greyserman - 26
Kirk - 26
Pars
Potgieter - 44
Greyserman - 44
Kirk - 43
Bogeys
Potgieter - 5
Greyserman - 5
Kirk - 5
