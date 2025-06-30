2025 Rocket Classic payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.6M purse

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jun 30, 2025 00:27 GMT
Rocket Classic 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Aldrich Potgieter, Rocket Classic (Image via Getty)

Aldrich Potgieter emerged victorious at the 2025 Rocket Classic with a total score of 23 under par. The winner earned a whopping $1.728 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for winning a three-man playoff.

Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman were eliminated from the playoff after the second and fifth holes, respectively. Having matched Potgieter's total 72-hole score of 22 under par, they settled for a joint second-place finish at the 2025 Rocket Classic and earned $854,400 each.

Jake Knapp and Michael Thorbjornsen tied for fourth place at the tournament after posting final round scores of 5 under par 67 and 4 under par 68, respectively. A total score of 21 under par earned them paychecks worth $432,000.

Pos.PlayerScoreEarnings
1Aldrich Potgieter-22$1,728,000
T2Chris Kirk-22$854,400
T2Max Greyserman-22$854,400
T4Michael Thorbjornsen-21$432,000
T4Jake Knapp-21$432,000
T6Nico Echavarria-20$336,000
T6Jackson Suber-20$336,000
T8Matt Fitzpatrick-19$261,600
T8Kevin Roy-19$261,600
T8Collin Morikawa-19$261,600
T8Thriston Lawrence-19$261,600
T8Andrew Putnam-19$261,600
T13Min Woo Lee-18$172,000
T13Chandler Phillips-18$172,000
T13Hideki Matsuyama-18$172,000
T13Ben Griffin-18$172,000
T13Harry Hall-18$172,000
T13Mark Hubbard-18$172,000
T19Sami Valimaki-17$117,984
T19Cameron Champ-17$117,984
T19Chan Kim-17$117,984
T19Matt McCarty-17$117,984
T19Doug Ghim-17$117,984
T24Harry Higgs-16$88,800
T24Nicolai Hojgaard-16$88,800
T26Akshay Bhatia-15$70,080
T26Michael Kim-15$70,080
T26Matthew Riedel-15$70,080
T26Chris Gotterup-15$70,080
T26Jacob Bridgeman-15$70,080
T26Chad Ramey-15$70,080
T32Vince Whaley-14$58,560
T32Patrick Cantlay-14$58,560
T34Kris Ventura-13$47,932
T34Joe Highsmith-13$47,932
T34Hayden Springer-13$47,932
T34Lee Hodges-13$47,932
T34Philip Knowles-13$47,932
T34William Mouw-13$47,932
T34Davis Thompson-13$47,932
T41Keegan Bradley-12$36,000
T41Luke List-12$36,000
T41Thorbjorn Olesen-12$36,000
T41Peter Malnati-12$36,000
T41Ryan Gerard-12$36,000
T46Matt Wallace-11$27,091
T46Takumi Kanaya-11$27,091
T46Cameron Young-11$27,091
T46Gary Woodland-11$27,091
T46Justin Lower-11$27,091
T51Lanto Griffin-10$22,709
T51Henrik Norlander-10$22,709
T51Victor Perez-10$22,709
T51Nick Hardy-10$22,709
T51Aaron Wise-10$22,709
T51Webb Simpson-10$22,709
T51Will Gordon-10$22,709
T51Thomas Rosenmueller-10$22,709
T51Kurt Kitayama-10$22,709
T60Byeong Hun An-9$21,024
T60Austin Eckroat-9$21,024
T60Luke Clanton-9$21,024
T60Isaiah Salinda-9$21,024
T60Beau Hossler-9$21,024
T60Ryo Hisatsune-9$21,024
T60Paul Peterson-9$21,024
T67Davis Riley-8$19,776
T67Gordon Sargent-8$19,776
T67Camilo Villegas-8$19,776
T67David Skinns-8$19,776
T67Ben Silverman-8$19,776
T67Brett White-8$19,776
T73James Piot-7$18,720
T73Antoine Rozner-7$18,720
T73Kaito Onishi-7$18,720
T73Emiliano Grillo-7$18,720
T73Kevin Velo-7$18,720
T78Quade Cummins-6$17,856
T78Erik van Rooyen-6$17,856
T78Ben Kohles-6$17,856
T78Adam Hadwin-6$17,856
T82Harrison Endycott-5$17,280
T82Zach Johnson-5$17,280
84Si Woo Kim-4$16,992
85Mason Andersen-3$16,800
86Cristobal Del Solar-2$16,608
Cristobal Del Solar claimed the last place at this week's PGA Tour event with a 72 hole score of 2 under par. Having finished the event 20 strokes behind the leader, he earned a paycheck worth $16,608.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Rocket Classic, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calendar is the John Deere Classic. The event will be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illionis from July 3 to 6 and feature an $8.4 million purse prize and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman, and Chris Kirk's 2025 Rocket Classic Stats

Here's a look at how the three golfers who tied for the lead at the 2025 Rocket Classic after 72 holes performed (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained - Off the Tee

  • Potgieter - (+ 3.710)
  • Greyserman - ( + 3.364)
  • Kirk - (+ 1.146)

Strokes Gained - Approach to Green

  • Potgieter - (+ 6.072)
  • Greyserman - (+ 0.469)
  • Kirk - (+ 5.412)

Strokes Gained - Around the Green

  • Potgieter - (+ 1.152)
  • Greyserman - (+ 0.033)
  • Kirk - (+ 2.612)

Strokes Gained - Putting

  • Potgieter - (+ 1.790)
  • Greyserman - (+ 8.848)
  • Kirk - (+ 3.554)

Strokes Gained - Total

  • Potgieter - (+ 12.725)
  • Greyserman - (+ 12.725)
  • Kirk - (+ 12.735)

Driving Accuracy

  • Potgieter - 64.41 percent (38/59)
  • Greyserman - 71.19 percent (42/59)
  • Kirk - 71.93 percent (41/57)

Greens in Regulation

  • Potgieter - 85.71 percent (66/77)
  • Greyserman - 76.62 percent (59/77)
  • Kirk - 83.78 percent (62/74)

Scrambling

  • Potgieter - 54.55 percent (6/11)
  • Greyserman - 72.22 percent (13/18)
  • Kirk - 75 percent (9/12)

Eagles

  • Potgieter - 1
  • Greyserman - 1
  • Kirk - 0

Birdies

  • Potgieter - 27
  • Greyserman - 26
  • Kirk - 26
Pars

  • Potgieter - 44
  • Greyserman - 44
  • Kirk - 43

Bogeys

  • Potgieter - 5
  • Greyserman - 5
  • Kirk - 5
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

