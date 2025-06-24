2025 Rocket Classic: Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Rocket Classic is back at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, as players gear up for a crucial stretch leading into the FedExCup Playoffs. With $9.6 million up for grabs, the field at the Rocket Classic will take on a demanding 7,370-yard layout playing to a par 72. Cam Davis returns to defend his title, looking to build on his legacy as the only player to win the event twice.

Joining him in the Rocket Classic are several big names, including recent Travelers Championship winner and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, World No. 5 Collin Morikawa, and former champions Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau.

Tee Times for the opening round of the Rocket Classic (All times in ET)

First tee

6:45 AM -- Adam Hadwin, Victor Perez, David Skinns

6:56 AM -- Aaron Baddeley, Patrick Fishburn, Ben Silverman

7:07 AM -- Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

7:18 AM -- Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati

7:29 AM -- Luke List, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

7:40 AM -- Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari

7:51 AM -- Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Byeong Hun An

8:02 AM -- Karl Vilips, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

8:13 AM -- Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman

8:24 AM -- Sami Valimaki, Max McGreevy, Alejandro Tosti

8:35 AM -- Antoine Rozner, Quade Cummins, David Ford

8:46 AM -- Hayden Springer, Kris Ventura, Mason Andersen

8:57 AM -- Michael Thorbjornsen, Norman Xiong, Michael La Sasso (a)

12:10 PM -- Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy

12:21 PM -- Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Vince Whaley

12:32 PM -- Danny Willett, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune

12:43 PM -- Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, Tom Kim

12:54 PM -- Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

1:05 PM -- Austin Eckroat, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

1:16 PM -- Chris Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson

1:27 PM -- Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Højgaard

1:38 PM -- Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles

1:49 PM -- Kevin Velo, Luke Clanton, Brett White

2 PM -- Frankie Capan III, Braden Thornberry, James Piot

2:11 PM -- Philip Knowles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Ben Cook

2:22 PM -- Anders Albertson, Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello

10th tee

6:45 AM -- Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

6:56 AM -- Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjørn Olesen

7:07 AM -- Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker

7:18 AM -- Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark

7:29 AM -- Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

7:40 AM -- Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:51 AM -- Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

8:02 AM -- Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

8:13 AM -- Ben Martin, Rasmus Højgaard, Jeremy Paul

8:24 AM -- Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring

8:35 AM -- Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk, Evan Brown

8:46 AM -- Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel, Otto Black

8:57 AM -- Taylor Dickson, John Pak, Dominic Clemons (a)

12:10 PM -- Justin Lower, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda

12:21 PM -- Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter

12:32 PM -- Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg

12:43 PM -- Harry Hall, Tony Finau, Aaron Wise

12:54 PM -- Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim

1:05 PM -- Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camilo Villegas

1:16 PM -- Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy

1:27 PM -- Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs

1:38 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo

1:49 PM -- Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw

2 PM -- Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu

2:11 PM -- Thriston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks

2:22 PM -- Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent, Ashton McCulloch (a)

