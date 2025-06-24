5 big names missing from the Rocket Classic 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

Following the conclusion of the last signature event of the season, the PGA Tour heads to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Some notable stars are set to miss the tournament, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy.

Formerly known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the Rocket Classic was established in 2019. Last year, Cameron Davis won the tournament for a second time, taking home the winner’s share of $1.656 million from the total prize purse of $9.2 million.

This year, the defending champion will return to compete for a share of the prize money, which has now been upped to $9.6 million. However, several notable names will be absent from the field.

Let’s take a look at them.

5 golfers who will not tee off in the 2025 Rocket Classic

#1 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy - Source: Imagn

Despite having a remarkable season so far, Rory McIlroy has chosen to skip the Rocket Classic this year. Following his T6 finish at TPC River Highlands, he revealed that he would be spending some much-needed time with his family in Northern Ireland.

McIlroy has won three tournaments this year, including the Masters, which made him a career Grand Slam winner. His worst result so far was from the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler - Source: Imagn

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has made the cut in all his PGA Tour tournaments this season. He tied for sixth position with Rory McIlroy in the Travelers Championship. Similarly, he will also not tee off at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.

So far this year, Scheffler has won three tournaments. His first win of the season was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, followed by the PGA Championship. He also won the Memorial Tournament, which marked his 16th PGA Tour victory.

#3 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas finally ended his three-year winless streak at the 2025 RBC Heritage after beating Andrew Novak in the playoff. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the US Open, but made a spectacular recovery at the Travelers Championship with a T9 finish.

Thomas was absent from the Rocket Classic field in 2024. The year before that, he competed in the tournament but missed the cut after scoring 1-over 145.

#4 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland - Source: Imagn

Viktor Hovland was forced to withdraw from the 2025 Travelers Championship after suffering a debilitating neck injury just two holes into his final round. Possibly still recovering from the injury, he will not tee off in the Rocket Classic this year.

Hovland picked up his first win of the season at the Valspar Championship after beating Justin Thomas by one stroke. He has missed the cut in three events this season and has had three top-15 finishes.

#5 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele - Source: Imagn

Yet to secure his first win of the 2025 season, Xander Schauffele will also be absent from the 2025 Rocket Classic field. He had a great season last year; he won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, marking his only two major championship titles.

This year, Schauffele’s best result so far was from the Masters Tournament at Augusta, where he tied for eighth. His second-best was the Truist Championship, where he tied for 11th.

