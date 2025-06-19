"Rory McIlroy still sucks" - Fans criticize the 36-YO despite a brilliant start to the 2025 Travelers Championship

After a poor campaign at the 2025 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy is looking strong at the ongoing Travelers Championship event. Despite his brilliant start in Round 1 on Thursday, June 19, the Northern Irish golfer couldn't avoid criticism from the fans.
The Travelers Championship is currently at play in TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut. Top golfers are battling it out for the $20,000,000 prize purse at the last Signature event of the 2025 season.
In Round 1, McIlroy scored a total of six birdies, three each on the front and back nine. One of those birdies was highlighted by the PGA Tour on X (previously Twitter), and NUCLR Golf reposted it. In the clip, Rory McIlroy could be seen taking the shot, aiming at the par 4 hole 17.
The ball landed a couple of feet away from the pin, and McIlroy was successful in making the birdie putt. This shot took the Northern Irishman's first-round score from 5-under to 6-under par and his position on the leaderboard to T3. Take a look at NUCLR Golf's post on X:
However, fans online criticised Rory McIlroy despite his dominating stint at Travelers Championship. A section of them left sarcastic comments on the 36-year-old golfer. Most of them also criticised the PGA Tour veteran's actions at Oakmont Country Club.
Take a look at some of the comments on NUCLR Golf's X post:
"Rory still sucks! Terrible ambassador for the sport," an X user commented.
"Wait till he makes a bogey and avoids media till September," someone else wrote.
Here are a few other comments:
"Tee markers around the world are feeling relieved finally," a fan trolled Rory McIlroy.
"Absolutely nobody is rooting for Rory," another one wrote.
"Dude is finished," someone claimed.
After the first 18 holes at Cromwell, McIlroy is tied for third position on the Travelers Championship leaderboard.
Rory McIlroy's Travelers Championship Round 1 scorecard explored
McIlroy showcased a fresh approach to play, following the challenging week at Oakmont Country Club. Here's a detailed look at Rory McIlroy's scorecard at the first round of the Signature PGA Tour event:
Front Nine
- par 4 Hole 1 — 4
- par 4 Hole 2 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 3 — 4
- par 4 Hole 4 — 4
- par 3 Hole 5 — 3
- par 5 Hole 6 — 4 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 7 — 4
- par 3 Hole 8 — 2 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 9 — 4
- Front Nine total — 32 (-3)
Back Nine
- par 4 Hole 10 — 4
- par 3 Hole 11 — 3
- par 4 Hole 12 — 4
- par 5 Hole 13 — 4 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 14 — 4
- par 4 Hole 15 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 3 Hole 16 — 3
- par 4 Hole 17 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 18 — 4
- Back Nine total — 32 (-3)
Total score after Round 1 = 6-under par (T3)