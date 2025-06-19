"Rory McIlroy still sucks" - Fans criticize the 36-YO despite a brilliant start to the 2025 Travelers Championship

  • home icon
By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jun 19, 2025 21:15 GMT
Travelers Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

After a poor campaign at the 2025 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy is looking strong at the ongoing Travelers Championship event. Despite his brilliant start in Round 1 on Thursday, June 19, the Northern Irish golfer couldn't avoid criticism from the fans.

The Travelers Championship is currently at play in TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut. Top golfers are battling it out for the $20,000,000 prize purse at the last Signature event of the 2025 season.

In Round 1, McIlroy scored a total of six birdies, three each on the front and back nine. One of those birdies was highlighted by the PGA Tour on X (previously Twitter), and NUCLR Golf reposted it. In the clip, Rory McIlroy could be seen taking the shot, aiming at the par 4 hole 17.

The ball landed a couple of feet away from the pin, and McIlroy was successful in making the birdie putt. This shot took the Northern Irishman's first-round score from 5-under to 6-under par and his position on the leaderboard to T3. Take a look at NUCLR Golf's post on X:

However, fans online criticised Rory McIlroy despite his dominating stint at Travelers Championship. A section of them left sarcastic comments on the 36-year-old golfer. Most of them also criticised the PGA Tour veteran's actions at Oakmont Country Club.

Take a look at some of the comments on NUCLR Golf's X post:

"Rory still sucks! Terrible ambassador for the sport," an X user commented.
"Wait till he makes a bogey and avoids media till September," someone else wrote.
Here are a few other comments:

"Tee markers around the world are feeling relieved finally," a fan trolled Rory McIlroy.
"Absolutely nobody is rooting for Rory," another one wrote.
"Dude is finished," someone claimed.

After the first 18 holes at Cromwell, McIlroy is tied for third position on the Travelers Championship leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy's Travelers Championship Round 1 scorecard explored

McIlroy showcased a fresh approach to play, following the challenging week at Oakmont Country Club. Here's a detailed look at Rory McIlroy's scorecard at the first round of the Signature PGA Tour event:

Front Nine

  • par 4 Hole 1 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 2 — 3 ( birdie )
  • par 4 Hole 3 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 4 — 4
  • par 3 Hole 5 — 3
  • par 5 Hole 6 — 4 ( birdie )
  • par 4 Hole 7 — 4
  • par 3 Hole 8 — 2 ( birdie )
  • par 4 Hole 9 — 4
  • Front Nine total — 32 (-3)

Back Nine

  • par 4 Hole 10 — 4
  • par 3 Hole 11 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 12 — 4
  • par 5 Hole 13 — 4 ( birdie )
  • par 4 Hole 14 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 15 — 3 ( birdie )
  • par 3 Hole 16 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 17 — 3 ( birdie )
  • par 4 Hole 18 — 4
  • Back Nine total — 32 (-3)

Total score after Round 1 = 6-under par (T3)

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
