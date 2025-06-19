Rory McIlroy gets outdone by a LIV Golfer in a major stat race ahead of the 2025 Open Championship

After a disastrous outing at the 2025 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy is gearing up to play the fourth major of the year at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Before he steps up at the 153rd Open, Golf Digest released some stats where McIlroy has fallen behind a LIV Golfer in the rankings.

Ad

McIlroy started his year on a good note, securing the green jacket at Augusta National. The career grand slam winner had a disappointing run in Quail Hollow, where he held a winning record. His last major outing left him well outside the top 10 as well.

According to Golf Digest, LIV Golf's Jon Rahm outdid the six-time major champion in terms of aggregate scores in the first three majors of 2025. McIlroy ranks third with an aggregate of 1 under par. On the other hand, Rahm, with an average of 3 under par, is second, just below Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the stats of McIlroy and other golfers released by Golf Digest on X (previously Twitter):

"Aggregate scores of players who made the cut in the first three majors."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before Rory McIlroy plays his fourth major in Royal Portrush, here's a look at his respective total scores in the three majors:

Masters Tournament — 277 (-11)

PGA Championship — 287 (+3)

U.S. Open — 287 (+7)

Rahm's steady finishes come at a time when LIV golfers can only take part in majors through exemptions, qualifying events and special invitations. The LIV Golfer secured a T14 finish in Augusta, a T8 in Quail Hollow and a T9 in Oakmont.

Ad

Masters Tournament — 285 (-3)

PGA Championship — 280 (-4)

U.S. Open — 284 (+4)

Rory McIlroy is currently competing at the Travelers Championship in TPC River Highlands, Cromwell. It is still weeks away before he steps up for the fourth major of 2025.

Rory McIlroy opens up before The Open Championship

On July 17th, the Northern Irishman will be stepping up on the Dunluce Course of Royal Portrush. Before he does so, Rory McIlroy referred to his recent dip in motivation after winning the green jacket.

Ad

While talking to the press before the Travelers Championship week, McIlroy spoke about the upcoming Open Championship. McIlroy said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I feel like playing an Open at Portrush already and sort of at least remembering what those feelings were like and those feelings that I was probably unprepared for at the time.

"If I can't get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don't know what can motivate me. Yeah, as I said, I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind."

The PGA Tour veteran has competed in 15 Open Championships, missing the cut in only three. His records include seven top 10 finishes, two third-place results, one runner-up and one victory (2014).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More