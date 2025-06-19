Can Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy win the Travelers Championship 2025?

Rory McIlroy completed his much-awaited career Grand Slam in April by winning the Masters. He ended a decade-long major drought to join the elite club. However, he’s failed to carry the Augusta form forward. The Northern Irishman arrives at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut this weekend for the Travelers Championship and is one of the favorites.

McIlroy will take on a stacked 72-player field for the big winner’s paycheck from a $20 million purse. According to PGA Tour power rankings, the World No.2 golfer isn’t a big pick for the weekend. However, the five-time major champion sits second on the SportsLine’s odds list behind Scottie Scheffler. While the World No.1 leads the list with 28-1 odds, the 36-year-old follows with 110-1.

For the unversed, McIlroy had a stellar start to his 2025 PGA Tour campaign as he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His second win of the season came two events later as he clinched THE PLAYERS Championship victory by beating J.J. Spaun in a playoff. He also won the Masters, making it three wins in 10 starts.

However, his season hasn’t always been great. Ahead of the US Open outing at Oakmont, McIlroy struggled at PGA Championship, finishing T47 and followed it up with a missed cut at RBC Canadian Open. The TGL co-founder also made headlines with his putter struggles through the season. Now, coming off of a T19 at US Open, the ace golfer will be eyeing a big win at the final Signature Event of the season.

Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844

Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000

Truist Championship: T7 – $602,500

PGA Championship: T47 – $49,190

RBC Canadian Open: Missed Cut

US Open: T19 – $243,070

Travelers Championship 2025 Day 1 odds (Updated)

Scottie Scheffler leads the Travelers Championship odds table with 28-1 odds, according to SportsLine. He is most favored to defend his title in Cromwell. Meanwhile, McIlroy follows him with 110-1 odds. The Northern Irishman is closely trailed by World No.3 Xander Schauffele with 120-1 odds.

Collin Morikawa (200-1), Ludvig Aberg (200-1), Justin Thomas (220-1), Patrick Cantlay (220-1) and Viktor Hovland (350-1) are some other big names to watch at the Travelers Championship this weekend. Interestingly, US Open champ J.J. Spaun also joins as a longshot favorite with 500-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the Travelers Championship (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Viktor Hovland +3500

Corey Conners +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Taylor Pendrith +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Harris English +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

J.T. Poston +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Wyndham Clark +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Tom Kim +9000

More details on the PGA Tour Travelers Championship will be updated as it progresses.

