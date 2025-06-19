Can Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy win the Travelers Championship 2025?

Rory McIlroy completed his much-awaited career Grand Slam in April by winning the Masters. He ended a decade-long major drought to join the elite club. However, he’s failed to carry the Augusta form forward. The Northern Irishman arrives at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut this weekend for the Travelers Championship and is one of the favorites.
McIlroy will take on a stacked 72-player field for the big winner’s paycheck from a $20 million purse. According to PGA Tour power rankings, the World No.2 golfer isn’t a big pick for the weekend. However, the five-time major champion sits second on the SportsLine’s odds list behind Scottie Scheffler. While the World No.1 leads the list with 28-1 odds, the 36-year-old follows with 110-1.
For the unversed, McIlroy had a stellar start to his 2025 PGA Tour campaign as he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His second win of the season came two events later as he clinched THE PLAYERS Championship victory by beating J.J. Spaun in a playoff. He also won the Masters, making it three wins in 10 starts.
However, his season hasn’t always been great. Ahead of the US Open outing at Oakmont, McIlroy struggled at PGA Championship, finishing T47 and followed it up with a missed cut at RBC Canadian Open. The TGL co-founder also made headlines with his putter struggles through the season. Now, coming off of a T19 at US Open, the ace golfer will be eyeing a big win at the final Signature Event of the season.
Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000
- The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000
- Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844
- Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000
- Truist Championship: T7 – $602,500
- PGA Championship: T47 – $49,190
- RBC Canadian Open: Missed Cut
- US Open: T19 – $243,070
Travelers Championship 2025 Day 1 odds (Updated)
Scottie Scheffler leads the Travelers Championship odds table with 28-1 odds, according to SportsLine. He is most favored to defend his title in Cromwell. Meanwhile, McIlroy follows him with 110-1 odds. The Northern Irishman is closely trailed by World No.3 Xander Schauffele with 120-1 odds.
Collin Morikawa (200-1), Ludvig Aberg (200-1), Justin Thomas (220-1), Patrick Cantlay (220-1) and Viktor Hovland (350-1) are some other big names to watch at the Travelers Championship this weekend. Interestingly, US Open champ J.J. Spaun also joins as a longshot favorite with 500-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds for the Travelers Championship (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Corey Conners +4000
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Taylor Pendrith +5000
- J.J. Spaun +5000
- Russell Henley +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Ben Griffin +5500
- Jordan Spieth +6000
- Min Woo Lee +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6000
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Adam Scott +6000
- Luke Clanton +6500
- Tony Finau +6500
- Maverick McNealy +7000
- Harris English +7000
- Si Woo Kim +7000
- J.T. Poston +8000
- Mackenzie Hughes +8000
- Akshay Bhatia +8000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Daniel Berger +8000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +9000
- Brian Harman +9000
- Wyndham Clark +9000
- Max Greyserman +9000
- Rickie Fowler +9000
- Denny McCarthy +9000
- Harry Hall +9000
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Jason Day +9000
- Tom Kim +9000
