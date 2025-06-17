JJ Spaun’s US Open win draws 5.4m viewers, falls just short of DeChambeau’s 2024 numbers

J.J. Spaun's victory at the 2025 US Open was a watershed moment for the golf world. Not only was it Spaun's first major golf victory, but it was also the tournament's 125th anniversary.

The event was held in Oakmont for the record 10th time, and the course was like a large mountain for the golfers to climb. Spaun eventually won, although the NBC broadcast did not generate as much viewership.

Sports Business Journal reporter Josh Carpenter shared a report that revealed the TV viewership stats from the final round of the US Open. According to this report, the 2025 final day broadcast Oakmont drew an average of 5.4 million viewers to NBC. The viewership peaked at 9 million, which occurred as Spaun finished his final hole and lifted the trophy.

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open last year, and his final round battle with Rory McIlroy drew an average of 5.9 million viewers for NBC. Interestingly, this was also a down year for NBC, as Wyndham Clark's victory at the 2023 US Open garnered a whopping 6.2 million viewers on average.

All of this was shared in the X post by Carpenter, and the caption read:

"NBC draws 5.4M viewers for JJ Spaun's win in the @usopengolf on Sunday (excluding the weather delay). That's down from 5.9M last year (DeChambeau). Peaked at 9.0M as Spaun finished up. Viewership was up 6% before the delay. Here's the audience trend going back to 2015."

The rain delay during the final round of the US Open may have also affected the viewership numbers.

How much money did J.J. Spaun make for winning the 2025 US Open?

Syndication: Beaver County Times - Source: Imagn

J.J. Spaun finished the 2025 US Open as the sole golfer with an under par score. He had a final round score of +2, bringing his total score to -1. Robert MacIntyre finished in second place, two shots behind Spaun, with a total score of +1. Spaun delivered a fantastic performance, and this earned him a total of $4.3 million.

Talking about the prize distribution, here's a look at it:

Win: J.J. Spaun, 279/-1, $4,300,000

2: Robert MacIntyre, 281/+1, $2,322,000

3: Viktor Hovland, 282/+2, $1,462,525

T-4: Tyrrell Hatton, 283/+3, $878,815

T-4: Carlos Ortiz, 283/+3, $878,815

T-4: Cameron Young, 283/+3, $878,815

T-7: Sam Burns, 284/+4, $615,786

T-7: Jon Rahm, 284/+4, $615,786

T-7: Scottie Scheffler, 284/+4, $615,786

T-10: Ben Griffin, 285/+5, $486,031

T-10: Russell Henley, 285/+5, $486,031

T-12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Chris Kirk, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Brooks Koepka, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Thriston Lawrence, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Xander Schauffele, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Adam Scott, 286/+6, $349,741

T-19: Ryan Fox, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Emiliano Grillo, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Rory McIlroy, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Victor Perez, 287/+7, $243,070

T-23: Jason Day, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Thomas Detry, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Chris Gotterup, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Max Greyserman, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Collin Morikawa, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Patrick Reed, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Jordan Spieth, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Sam Stevens, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Nick Taylor, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Matt Wallace, 288/+8, $161,489

T-33: Keegan Bradley, 289/+9, $113,755

T-33: Tom Kim, 289/+9, $113,755

T-33: J.T. Poston, 289/+9, $113,755

T-33: Aaron Rai, 289/+9, $113,755

37: Maverick McNealy, 290/+10, $101,604

T-38: Tony Finau, 291/+11, $90,608

T-38: Matt Fitzpatrick, 291/+11, $90,608

T-38: Marc Leishman, 291/+11, $90,608

T-38: Taylor Pendrith, 291/+11, $90,608

T-42: Trevor Cone, 292/+12, $73,014

T-42: Si Woo Kim, 292/+12, $73,014

T-42: Hideki Matsuyama, 292/+12, $73,014

T-42: Andrew Novak, 292/+12, $73,014

T-46: Daniel Berger, 293/+13, $57,070

T-46: Rasmus Højgaard, 293/+13, $57,070

T-46: Niklas Norgaard, 293/+13, $57,070

T-46: Jhonattan Vegas, 293/+13, $57,070

T-50: Ryan Gerard, 294/+14, $48,207

T-50: Mackenzie Hughes, 294/+14, $48,207

T-50: Michael Kim, 294/+14, $48,207

T-50: Ryan McCormick, 294/+14, $48,207

T-50: Adam Schenk, 294/+14, $48,207

T-55: Laurie Canter, 295/+15, $46,183

T-55: Justin Hastings - a, 295/+15,

T-57: Sungjae Im, 296/+16, $45,524

T-57: Denny McCarthy, 296/+16, $45,524

T-59: Harris English, 298/+18, $44,644

T-59: Brian Harman, 298/+18, $44,644

T-61: Johnny Keefer, 299/+19, $43,544

T-61: James Nicholas, 299/+19, $43,544

T-61: Jordan Smith, 299/+19, $43,544

T-64: Cam Davis, 302/+22, $42,445

T-64: Matthieu Pavon, 302/+22, $42,445

66: Philip Barbaree, Jr., 304/+24, $41,785

