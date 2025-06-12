US Open 2025 prize revealed: Lucrative purse unchanged for Oakmont

The prize pool for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club is $21.5 million, the same as in 2024. This year’s champion will earn $4.3 million, matching the payout Bryson DeChambeau received for his win last year. The runner-up is set to collect $2.322 million, while the third-place finisher at the US Open will walk away with $1.445 million.
In a press conference ahead of the tournament, Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA, was asked about the purse for the week and the challenges of continuing the Major.
“Our purse is $21½ million. Winner's check is 4.3. We didn't raise our purse this year," he said. "When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was 12.5, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. We're not really a fan of small, but when we go, go a little bit bigger.”
Whan noted that the same increase as the US Open had occurred in the women’s game, where the purse had grown from $5.5 million to $12 million over a similar timeframe. He emphasized the importance of staying relevant while acknowledging that investments could be challenging to discuss.
“We understand the competitive set. We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. So yeah, we feel comfortable," he added. "I don't really know the other four Majors, but I think if we're not the top, we're close to the top.”
Whan said the men's and women's tournaments would continue to be assessed, as it was an essential part of building one of the sport's most prestigious championships.
What is the final payout at the 2025 US Open?
Here is the full list of payouts according to finishing position at this year's US Open at Oakmont:
1st: $4,300,000
2nd: $2,322,000
3rd: $1,445,062
4th: $1,013,040
5th: $843,765
6th: $748,154
7th: $674,491
8th: $604,086
9th: $546,720
10th: $502,174
11th: $458,280
12th: $423,729
13th: $394,829
14th: $364,407
15th: $338,332
16th: $316,602
17th: $299,218
18th: $281,834
19th: $264,450
20th: $247,067
21st: $232,073
22nd: $217,080
23rd: $202,521
24th: $189,048
25th: $177,314
26th: $167,319
27th: $159,713
28th: $152,977
29th: $146,458
30th: $139,939
31st: $133,420
32nd: $126,901
33rd: $120,382
34th: $114,515
35th: $109,735
36th: $104,954
37th: $100,391
38th: $96,045
39th: $91,699
40th: $87,353
41st: $83,007
42nd: $78,661
43rd: $74,315
44th: $69,969
45th: $65,623
46th: $61,712
47th: $57,801
48th: $54,107
49th: $51,934
50th: $49,761
51st: $48,457
52nd: $47,370
53rd: $46,501
54th: $46,067
55th: $45,632
56th: $45,197
57th: $44,763
58th: $44,328
59th: $43,894
60th: $43,459
61st: $43,024
62nd: $42,590
63rd: $42,155
64th: $41,721
65th: $41,286
66th: $40,851
67th: $40,417
68th: $39,982
69th: $39,548
70th: $39,113
71st: $38,678