US Open 2025 prize revealed: Lucrative purse unchanged for Oakmont

The prize pool for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club is $21.5 million, the same as in 2024. This year’s champion will earn $4.3 million, matching the payout Bryson DeChambeau received for his win last year. The runner-up is set to collect $2.322 million, while the third-place finisher at the US Open will walk away with $1.445 million.

In a press conference ahead of the tournament, Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA, was asked about the purse for the week and the challenges of continuing the Major.

“Our purse is $21½ million. Winner's check is 4.3. We didn't raise our purse this year," he said. "When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was 12.5, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. We're not really a fan of small, but when we go, go a little bit bigger.”

Whan noted that the same increase as the US Open had occurred in the women’s game, where the purse had grown from $5.5 million to $12 million over a similar timeframe. He emphasized the importance of staying relevant while acknowledging that investments could be challenging to discuss.

“We understand the competitive set. We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. So yeah, we feel comfortable," he added. "I don't really know the other four Majors, but I think if we're not the top, we're close to the top.”

Whan said the men's and women's tournaments would continue to be assessed, as it was an essential part of building one of the sport's most prestigious championships.

What is the final payout at the 2025 US Open?

Here is the full list of payouts according to finishing position at this year's US Open at Oakmont:

1st: $4,300,000

2nd: $2,322,000

3rd: $1,445,062

4th: $1,013,040

5th: $843,765

6th: $748,154

7th: $674,491

8th: $604,086

9th: $546,720

10th: $502,174

11th: $458,280

12th: $423,729

13th: $394,829

14th: $364,407

15th: $338,332

16th: $316,602

17th: $299,218

18th: $281,834

19th: $264,450

20th: $247,067

21st: $232,073

22nd: $217,080

23rd: $202,521

24th: $189,048

25th: $177,314

26th: $167,319

27th: $159,713

28th: $152,977

29th: $146,458

30th: $139,939

31st: $133,420

32nd: $126,901

33rd: $120,382

34th: $114,515

35th: $109,735

36th: $104,954

37th: $100,391

38th: $96,045

39th: $91,699

40th: $87,353

41st: $83,007

42nd: $78,661

43rd: $74,315

44th: $69,969

45th: $65,623

46th: $61,712

47th: $57,801

48th: $54,107

49th: $51,934

50th: $49,761

51st: $48,457

52nd: $47,370

53rd: $46,501

54th: $46,067

55th: $45,632

56th: $45,197

57th: $44,763

58th: $44,328

59th: $43,894

60th: $43,459

61st: $43,024

62nd: $42,590

63rd: $42,155

64th: $41,721

65th: $41,286

66th: $40,851

67th: $40,417

68th: $39,982

69th: $39,548

70th: $39,113

71st: $38,678

