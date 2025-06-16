"Oakmont happened" - LIV Golfer holds back tears after failing to win the 2025 US Open

The 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club saw a lot of big-name golfers struggle. As the final round ended, LIV Golf player Carlos Ortiz got emotional while speaking to the media as he missed out on the title by just four strokes.

The golf venue at Pennsylvania is regarded among the toughest golf courses in the world. Oakmont's penal and thick roughs, fast greens, unforgiving bunkers and narrow fairways made this year's US Open a tough challenge. Among LIV Golfers, Ortiz was the top finisher at T4, along with Tyrrell Hatton.

Ortiz's final round featured many ups and downs, and his challenge for the title faltered on the 15th hole, where he scored a double bogey. Afterwards, he spoke to the media about his round, and his interview was shared by his LIV Golf team Torque GC on X.

Reporter: "Talk about 15, what happened there?"

Carlos Ortiz: "Oakmont happened. Just it happens. I hit a bad drive and then my third shot, I hit a little bit thin. It was really hard to get clean contact with the fairway, that was really, really wet. So, I mean, overall pretty good."

Here's a look at the post on X from LIV Golf team Torque GC:

Ortiz's final round at Oakmont saw the golfer start his round with a bogey on the par 4 hole 1. He scored hi1s second bogey on the par 3 hole 6, which brought his front nine total to 1-over par 36. The Torque GC player started his back nine with a par, followed by a birdie on the 11th.

Following his hole 15 blemish, Ortiz scored a few pars, and ended with a total score of 3-over. He finished four strokes behind JJ Spaun, who won the US Open and was the only golfer with an under-par score.

Where did Carlos Ortiz finish in the 2025 US Open? Leaderboard explored

Carlos Ortiz became the first Mexican golfer to secure a top 10 finish in the US Open since 1972. Take a look at the LIV Golfer's position on the major leaderboard:

1 - JJ Spaun (-1)

2 - Robert MacIntyre (+1)

3 - Viktor Hovland (+2)

T4 - Cameron Young (+3)

T4 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T4 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T7 - Sam Burns (+4)

T7 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T7 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T10 - Ben Griffin (+5)

T10 - Russell Henley (+5)

T12 - Xander Schauffele (+6)

T12 - Brooks Koepka (+6)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+6)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6)

T12 - Thriston Lawrence (+6)

T12 - Adam Scott (+6)

T19 - Rory McIlroy (+7)

T19 - Ryan Fox (+7)

