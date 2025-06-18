Who are the top-ranked players on the Travelers Championship 2025 field? Rankings explored

The Travelers Championship 2025 will commence on Thursday, June 19, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The Signature Event follows the third major championship of the season and will see a stacked 72-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $20 million purse. The event will be headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

The 28-year-old ace golfer will be joined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele. It is pertinent to note that the Travelers Championship, owing to its Signature Event nature, will feature 45 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world among its top contenders.

For the unversed, reigning PGA Championship winner Scheffler is also the defending champion this weekend. The in-form golfer, who has three wins this season, will be eyeing a big comeback at Cromwell after a T7 finish at the US Open.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from McIlroy and Schauffele, Scheffler will be joined by the likes of World No.4 Collin Morikawa, No. 5 Justin Thomas, No. 6 Russell Henley, No. 7 Sepp Straka, No. 9 Viktor Hovland, and No. 10 Ludvig Aberg from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) top-10. Notably, J.J. Spaun, who leapt 17 places in the rankings to sit in eighth after his maiden major win last weekend, also joins the elite list.

Interestingly, World No. 23 Justin Rose is the only top-25 ranked PGA Tour golfer missing from the Travelers Championship field. World No.13 Bryson DeChambeau and No.18 Tyrrell Hatton are ineligible to contest due to their association with LIV Golf. Notably, World No.39 Cameron Young is the only player who entered the OWGR top-50 after a big jump following the US Open.

Ad

Travelers Championship 2025 field rankings

Expand Tweet

Ad

Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (Updated):

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Xander Schauffele

4 - Collin Morikawa

5 - Justin Thomas

6 - Russell Henley

7 - Sepp Straka

8 - J.J. Spaun

9 - Viktor Hovland

10 - Ludvig Aberg

11 - Hideki Matsuyama

12 - Robert MacIntyre

14 - Maverick McNealy

15 - Ben Griffin

16 - Shane Lowry

17 - Tommy Fleetwood

19 - Sam Burns

20 - Patrick Cantlay

21 - Keegan Bradley

22 - Harris English

24 - Corey Conners

25 - Sungjae Im

27 - Wyndham Clark

28 - Brian Harman

29 - Daniel Berger

30 - Ryan Fox

31 - Nick Taylor

32 - Aaron Rai

33 - Thomas Detry

34 - Akshay Bhatia

35 - Andrew Novak

36 - Min Woo Lee

37 - Taylor Pendrith

38 - Jason Day

39 - Cameron Young

40 - Adam Scott

41 - J.T. Poston

43 - Tony Finau

44 - Jordan Spieth

45 - Denny McCarthy

46 - Max Greyserman

47 - Tom Hoge

48 - Lucas Glover

49 - Byeong Hun An

50 - Mackenzie Hughes

More details on the PGA Tour Travelers Championship 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More