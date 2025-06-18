Who are the top-ranked players on the Travelers Championship 2025 field? Rankings explored

The Travelers Championship 2025 will commence on Thursday, June 19, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The Signature Event follows the third major championship of the season and will see a stacked 72-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $20 million purse. The event will be headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.
The 28-year-old ace golfer will be joined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele. It is pertinent to note that the Travelers Championship, owing to its Signature Event nature, will feature 45 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world among its top contenders.
For the unversed, reigning PGA Championship winner Scheffler is also the defending champion this weekend. The in-form golfer, who has three wins this season, will be eyeing a big comeback at Cromwell after a T7 finish at the US Open.
Apart from McIlroy and Schauffele, Scheffler will be joined by the likes of World No.4 Collin Morikawa, No. 5 Justin Thomas, No. 6 Russell Henley, No. 7 Sepp Straka, No. 9 Viktor Hovland, and No. 10 Ludvig Aberg from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) top-10. Notably, J.J. Spaun, who leapt 17 places in the rankings to sit in eighth after his maiden major win last weekend, also joins the elite list.
Interestingly, World No. 23 Justin Rose is the only top-25 ranked PGA Tour golfer missing from the Travelers Championship field. World No.13 Bryson DeChambeau and No.18 Tyrrell Hatton are ineligible to contest due to their association with LIV Golf. Notably, World No.39 Cameron Young is the only player who entered the OWGR top-50 after a big jump following the US Open.
Travelers Championship 2025 field rankings
Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (Updated):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 3 - Xander Schauffele
- 4 - Collin Morikawa
- 5 - Justin Thomas
- 6 - Russell Henley
- 7 - Sepp Straka
- 8 - J.J. Spaun
- 9 - Viktor Hovland
- 10 - Ludvig Aberg
- 11 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 12 - Robert MacIntyre
- 14 - Maverick McNealy
- 15 - Ben Griffin
- 16 - Shane Lowry
- 17 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 19 - Sam Burns
- 20 - Patrick Cantlay
- 21 - Keegan Bradley
- 22 - Harris English
- 24 - Corey Conners
- 25 - Sungjae Im
- 27 - Wyndham Clark
- 28 - Brian Harman
- 29 - Daniel Berger
- 30 - Ryan Fox
- 31 - Nick Taylor
- 32 - Aaron Rai
- 33 - Thomas Detry
- 34 - Akshay Bhatia
- 35 - Andrew Novak
- 36 - Min Woo Lee
- 37 - Taylor Pendrith
- 38 - Jason Day
- 39 - Cameron Young
- 40 - Adam Scott
- 41 - J.T. Poston
- 43 - Tony Finau
- 44 - Jordan Spieth
- 45 - Denny McCarthy
- 46 - Max Greyserman
- 47 - Tom Hoge
- 48 - Lucas Glover
- 49 - Byeong Hun An
- 50 - Mackenzie Hughes
More details on the PGA Tour Travelers Championship 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.