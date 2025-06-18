‘Already doing better than Rory McIlroy’: Fans diss 5X Major Champion as special guest appears at Travelers Championship press conference 

Rory McIlroy's refusal to speak to the media took center stage at the 2025 US Open. McIlroy, 36, previously came under the scanner when he refused to speak to the media after the drivergate at the 2025 PGA Championship. At that time, the Northern Irishman was criticized for refusing media requests.

However, when he refused to speak to the media at the US Open, the criticisms intensified. That's probably one reason why many fans are still not able to stop criticizing the 2025 Masters winner. A glimpse of this could be seen when Humphrey, the security dog at the Travelers Championship, was seated before the media.

After this video went viral, a fan commented that the security dog was doing a better job than Rory McIlroy. The user wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions surrounding Rory McIlroy:

"@McIlroyRory Take some lessons from the dog," a user wrote.

"answering more questions than McIlroy🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," wrote a user.

"Does Humphrey know if Rory will be speaking with the media this week?" one user wrote.

"Took more Qs than Rory," wrote one user.

"Rory needs him," a user wrote.

"In lieu of Rory complaining about something." wrote a user.

The 2025 Travelers Championship will be an important tournament for Rory McIlroy. After facing disappointment at the US Open, he will look to bounce back at Travelers. This upcoming tournament will also be important because it will serve as great preparation before McIlroy plays the Open Championship.

Who will Rory McIlroy face at the 2025 Travelers Championship? A look at the full field

Here is a detailed look at every golfer Rory McIlroy will face at the 2025 Travelers Championship:

Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Alex Noren

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (TBD after US Open)

Daniel Berger

Jacob Bridgeman

Harris English

Ryan Fox

Ben Griffin

Michael Kim

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

Aon Swing 5 (TBD after US Open)

Bud Cauley

Harry Hall

Mackenzie Hughes

Matti Schmid

Kevin Yu

Current year tournament winners (not including Additional Events)

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Min Woo Lee

Sponsor exemptions

Luke Clanton

Rickie Fowler

Gary Woodland

2025 FedExCup points list

Lucas Glover

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Jordan Spieth

