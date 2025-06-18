‘Already doing better than Rory McIlroy’: Fans diss 5X Major Champion as special guest appears at Travelers Championship press conference 

Rory McIlroy's refusal to speak to the media took center stage at the 2025 US Open. McIlroy, 36, previously came under the scanner when he refused to speak to the media after the drivergate at the 2025 PGA Championship. At that time, the Northern Irishman was criticized for refusing media requests.
However, when he refused to speak to the media at the US Open, the criticisms intensified. That's probably one reason why many fans are still not able to stop criticizing the 2025 Masters winner. A glimpse of this could be seen when Humphrey, the security dog at the Travelers Championship, was seated before the media.
You can check the video below:
After this video went viral, a fan commented that the security dog was doing a better job than Rory McIlroy. The user wrote:
Let us take a look at more reactions surrounding Rory McIlroy:
"@McIlroyRory Take some lessons from the dog," a user wrote.
"answering more questions than McIlroy🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," wrote a user.
"Does Humphrey know if Rory will be speaking with the media this week?" one user wrote.
"Took more Qs than Rory," wrote one user.
"Rory needs him," a user wrote.
"In lieu of Rory complaining about something." wrote a user.
The 2025 Travelers Championship will be an important tournament for Rory McIlroy. After facing disappointment at the US Open, he will look to bounce back at Travelers. This upcoming tournament will also be important because it will serve as great preparation before McIlroy plays the Open Championship.
Who will Rory McIlroy face at the 2025 Travelers Championship? A look at the full field
Here is a detailed look at every golfer Rory McIlroy will face at the 2025 Travelers Championship:
Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Aberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Alex Noren
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
Aon Next 10 (TBD after US Open)
- Daniel Berger
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Harris English
- Ryan Fox
- Ben Griffin
- Michael Kim
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- J.J. Spaun
- Nick Taylor
Aon Swing 5 (TBD after US Open)
- Bud Cauley
- Harry Hall
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Matti Schmid
- Kevin Yu
Current year tournament winners (not including Additional Events)
- Brian Campbell
- Joe Highsmith
- Min Woo Lee
Sponsor exemptions
- Luke Clanton
- Rickie Fowler
- Gary Woodland
2025 FedExCup points list
- Lucas Glover
- Ryan Gerard
- Sam Stevens
- Jordan Spieth