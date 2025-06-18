  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Travelers Championship
  • ‘Already doing better than Rory McIlroy’: Fans diss 5X Major Champion as special guest appears at Travelers Championship press conference 

‘Already doing better than Rory McIlroy’: Fans diss 5X Major Champion as special guest appears at Travelers Championship press conference 

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Jun 18, 2025 22:18 GMT
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy at the 2024 Memorial Tournament [Image via Getty]

Rory McIlroy's refusal to speak to the media took center stage at the 2025 US Open. McIlroy, 36, previously came under the scanner when he refused to speak to the media after the drivergate at the 2025 PGA Championship. At that time, the Northern Irishman was criticized for refusing media requests.

However, when he refused to speak to the media at the US Open, the criticisms intensified. That's probably one reason why many fans are still not able to stop criticizing the 2025 Masters winner. A glimpse of this could be seen when Humphrey, the security dog at the Travelers Championship, was seated before the media.

You can check the video below:

also-read-trending Trending

After this video went viral, a fan commented that the security dog was doing a better job than Rory McIlroy. The user wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions surrounding Rory McIlroy:

"@McIlroyRory Take some lessons from the dog," a user wrote.
"answering more questions than McIlroy🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," wrote a user.
"Does Humphrey know if Rory will be speaking with the media this week?" one user wrote.
"Took more Qs than Rory," wrote one user.
"Rory needs him," a user wrote.
"In lieu of Rory complaining about something." wrote a user.

The 2025 Travelers Championship will be an important tournament for Rory McIlroy. After facing disappointment at the US Open, he will look to bounce back at Travelers. This upcoming tournament will also be important because it will serve as great preparation before McIlroy plays the Open Championship.

Who will Rory McIlroy face at the 2025 Travelers Championship? A look at the full field

Here is a detailed look at every golfer Rory McIlroy will face at the 2025 Travelers Championship:

Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Russell Henley
  • Adam Scott
  • Sungjae Im
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Shane Lowry
  • Sam Burns
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Justin Thomas
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Tony Finau
  • Aaron Rai
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Sepp Straka
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Tom Hoge
  • Brian Harman
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Jason Day
  • Davis Thompson
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Cam Davis
  • Alex Noren
  • Corey Conners
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • J.T. Poston
  • Thomas Detry
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Cameron Young
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Max Homa
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Max Greyserman
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (TBD after US Open)

  • Daniel Berger
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Harris English
  • Ryan Fox
  • Ben Griffin
  • Michael Kim
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Andrew Novak
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Nick Taylor

Aon Swing 5 (TBD after US Open)

  • Bud Cauley
  • Harry Hall
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Matti Schmid
  • Kevin Yu

Current year tournament winners (not including Additional Events)

  • Brian Campbell
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Min Woo Lee

Sponsor exemptions

  • Luke Clanton
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Gary Woodland

2025 FedExCup points list

  • Lucas Glover
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Sam Stevens
  • Jordan Spieth
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications