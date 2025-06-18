2025 Travelers Championship R1 Weather forecast: Will there be disruptions at the TPC River Highlands?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Jun 18, 2025 15:11 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Travelers Championship 2025 is set to begin in warm and humid conditions at TPC River Highlands. While the morning at the Travelers Championship is expected to start relatively calm with partly sunny skies, weather disruptions could occur later in the day. According to AccuWeather, a strong thunderstorm is likely to develop late in the afternoon at the Travelers Championship, carrying potential for hail and damaging winds.

Here’s a breakdown of the forecast for the Travelers Championship 2025, Day 1:

Morning

  • Temperature: 31°C (88°F)
  • Conditions: Partly sunny and humid
  • Wind: SSW at 13 km/h (8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h (23 mph)
  • Humidity: 74%
  • Dew Point: 22°C (72°F)
  • Chance of Rain: 12%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 83%
  • Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 32°C (90°F)
  • Conditions: Humid with partial sun and a heavy thunderstorm likely
  • Wind: SSW at 19 km/h (12 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 44 km/h (27 mph)
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Dew Point: 22°C (72°F)
  • Chance of Rain: 55%
  • Precipitation: 3.8 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 47%
  • Visibility: 9 km
Evening

  • Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
  • Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible in some areas
  • Wind: SSW at 13 km/h (8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h (21 mph)
  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)
  • Chance of Rain: 40%
  • Precipitation: 1.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 70%
  • Visibility: 9 km

Tee times for Round 1 of the Travelers Championship (all times ET)

8:00 AM – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

8:10 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

8:20 AM – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

8:30 AM – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

8:40 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

8:50 AM – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:00 AM – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

9:10 AM – Jason Day, Max Homa

9:20 AM – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

9:35 AM – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

9:45 AM – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

9:55 AM – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

10:05 AM – Adam Scott, Cameron Young

10:15 AM – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

10:25 AM – Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns

10:35 AM – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

10:45 AM – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

10:55 AM – Harris English, Lucas Glover

11:10 AM – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

11:20 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

11:30 AM – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

11:40 AM – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

11:50 AM – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

12:00 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

12:10 PM – Cam Davis, Alex Noren

12:20 PM – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

12:30 PM – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

12:45 PM – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

12:55 PM – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

1:05 PM – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:25 PM – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

1:35 PM – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

1:45 PM – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

1:55 PM – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

2:05 PM – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

