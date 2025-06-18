2025 Travelers Championship R1 Weather forecast: Will there be disruptions at the TPC River Highlands?

The Travelers Championship 2025 is set to begin in warm and humid conditions at TPC River Highlands. While the morning at the Travelers Championship is expected to start relatively calm with partly sunny skies, weather disruptions could occur later in the day. According to AccuWeather, a strong thunderstorm is likely to develop late in the afternoon at the Travelers Championship, carrying potential for hail and damaging winds.
Here’s a breakdown of the forecast for the Travelers Championship 2025, Day 1:
Morning
- Temperature: 31°C (88°F)
- Conditions: Partly sunny and humid
- Wind: SSW at 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h (23 mph)
- Humidity: 74%
- Dew Point: 22°C (72°F)
- Chance of Rain: 12%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 83%
- Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
- Temperature: 32°C (90°F)
- Conditions: Humid with partial sun and a heavy thunderstorm likely
- Wind: SSW at 19 km/h (12 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 44 km/h (27 mph)
- Humidity: 61%
- Dew Point: 22°C (72°F)
- Chance of Rain: 55%
- Precipitation: 3.8 mm
- Cloud Cover: 47%
- Visibility: 9 km
Evening
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible in some areas
- Wind: SSW at 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h (21 mph)
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)
- Chance of Rain: 40%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 9 km
Tee times for Round 1 of the Travelers Championship (all times ET)
8:00 AM – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley
8:10 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu
8:20 AM – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim
8:30 AM – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall
8:40 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid
8:50 AM – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:00 AM – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon
9:10 AM – Jason Day, Max Homa
9:20 AM – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
9:35 AM – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger
9:45 AM – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman
9:55 AM – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood
10:05 AM – Adam Scott, Cameron Young
10:15 AM – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre
10:25 AM – Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns
10:35 AM – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley
10:45 AM – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin
10:55 AM – Harris English, Lucas Glover
11:10 AM – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens
11:20 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland
11:30 AM – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
11:40 AM – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard
11:50 AM – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap
12:00 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
12:10 PM – Cam Davis, Alex Noren
12:20 PM – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole
12:30 PM – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim
12:45 PM – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
12:55 PM – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
1:05 PM – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy
1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:25 PM – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
1:35 PM – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
1:45 PM – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler
1:55 PM – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton
2:05 PM – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman