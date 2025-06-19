Rory McIlroy will ‘probably not’ take his Masters Green Jacket to $6.6B-worth soccer club

Rory McIlroy opened up about travelling worldwide for his golf events in 2025. The Northern Irish golfer is playing this week at the Travelers Championship 2025, which is scheduled to start on June 19 officially.

Ahead of the tournament, in a press conference, the World No. 2 reflected on his upcoming outing in India and Australia later this year. He was also asked if he would be taking his green jacket to "Old Trafford," the home stadium of Manchester United.

"Probably not. I probably -- I don't know if I'll have the opportunity. If I do, I would like -- if I do have the opportunity, I would like to. Yeah, we'll see," McIlory replied (via ASAP Sports).

Trending

Rory McIlroy is a fan of Manchester United, which has a team value of $6.6 billion (via Forbes). After he won the Masters 2025 in April, he was asked if he would be taking the trophy to his favourite soccer team’s home stadium. However, he took a subtle jibe at the team and said (via ASAP Sports):

"If it can inspire some better play, absolutely."

McIlroy is often seen cheering for the team, and last month, he was spotted with Wayne Rooney during the team's game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rory McIlroy reflects on his return to play at the Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy missed the Travelers Championship in 2024; however, he is playing in the tournament in 2025. In the pre-tournament press conference, he even shared his excitement to compete in the tournament, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It's good. I missed this event last year, licking my wounds from Pinehurst, but I made a commitment to Travelers to be back this year. I'm excited to be back. I think the weeks after major championships in these events sometimes when you're in contention and you're trying to win them, it can feel quite difficult to go play the next week.

"After a week like I had at Oakmont last week, where you're not quite in the mix but you might feel you find something in your game, you're excited to come back and play again," he added.

This season on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy has competed in a total of 11 tournaments and registered a win in three of them. He started the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a win and then recorded a victory at The Players Championship.

He later completed his career Grand Slam by winning the Masters 2025. However, he had been struggling in his last few tournaments.

McIlroy settled in T47 at the PGA Championship and then missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. In his last outing at the US Open, he settled in a tie for 19th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More