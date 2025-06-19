How did Rory McIlroy perform in R1 of the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Rory McIlroy had an exceptional outing at the opening round of the 2025 Travelers Championship on Thursday, June 19. He started with an even par and went completely bogey-free throughout the round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Rory McIlroy carded six birdies throughout and ended with a 6-under 64. He was placed tied for the second position in the leaderboard when he ended his Round 1 play.

Here’s Rory McIlroy's hole by hole performance in Round 1:

Hole 1 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 2 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 3 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 4 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 5 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 6 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 7 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 8 (par 3): 2 (birdie)

Hole 9 (par 4): 4 (par)

Out: 32 (−3)

Hole 10 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 11 (par 3): 3 (par)

Trending

Hole 12 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 13 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 14 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 15 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 16 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 17 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 18 (par 4): 4 (par)

In: 32 (−3)

Total: 64 (−6)

Rory McIlroy is eyeing the Claret Jug after the Masters Win

Rory McIlroy experienced a turbulent week at the 2025 U.S. Open held at Oakmont. The current Masters champion was unable to challenge for the title and remained outside contention throughout the tournament.

Throughout the weekend, McIlroy drew headlines not just for his performance but also for his visible frustration, including club-throwing incidents and avoiding media engagements at Oakmont. Following his final round on Sunday, the 36-year-old confirmed that he will play in the Travelers Championship, the last Signature Event of the season.

Looking ahead to the rest of his summer schedule, McIlroy stated that he is preparing for a return to Europe. His next appearances include Hartford and the Scottish Open before competing at The Open Championship.

After the Oakmont horrors, the World No. 2 has turned his attention to next month’s The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, aiming to capture the Claret Jug. Speaking to reporters at Oakmont, McIlroy told ASAP Sports:

“I'm looking forward to just getting back to Europe in general. Obviously, I've got one more week over here. Play Hartford next week… Yeah, we've got a lot to look forward to, got our new house in London, play the Scottish and then obviously The Open at Portrush. Just trying to get myself in the right frame of mind to approach that.”

Rory McIlroy’s last and only victory at The Open dates back to 2014. At last year’s edition, held at Royal Troon Golf Club, McIlroy was unable to advance past the cut, exiting the tournament on Friday. The event concluded with Xander Schauffele securing the title, marking his second career major championship following his win at the PGA Championship in the same year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More