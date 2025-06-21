5 greatest Scottie Scheffler moments at Major championships

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is celebrating his 29th birthday on Saturday, June 21. However, it will be a working birthday for the ace golfer as he is competing for the title at the 2025 Travelers Championship this week.

Since the past few seasons, Scheffler has been one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. He has been leading the OWGR for more than 100 days and has won three Major Championships in the past four years.

Here, on the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his top five moments at Major Championships:

Top 5 Scottie Scheffler moments at Major Championships

Trending

#5 Playing in his first Major Championship

Scottie Scheffler and Callie at the 2016 U.S. Open (Source: Getty)

Scheffler was only a few days short of his 20th birthday when he played in his first Major Championship. He had qualified for the 2016 US Open, when he was still an amateur and had his sister Callie on his bag for the event.

The University of Texas student had held the overnight clubhouse lead after an opening round 69 at Oakmont. However, after hitting a 78 in Round 2, he missed the cut by one stroke.

#4 Receiving low amateur honors at 2017 US Open

Scottie Scheffler at the 2017 U.S. Open (Source: Getty)

The ace golfer returned to the US Open in 2017 and became one of the only two amateurs to make the cut, along with Cameron Champ. With a total score of 1-under, Scheffler finished one stroke ahead of Champ and received low amateur honors. Brooks Koepka had won the tournament at Erin Hills that year.

#3 Winning the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Scheffler had arrived at Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship as the favorite to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. He had previously come close to winning the tournament in 2023, but settled for T2.

Fresh off his CJ Cup Byron Nelson win, the ace golfer put on a strong performance throughout the week. He jumped to the top of the leaderboard by Round 3 and managed to maintain his position throughout the final round. He eventually went on to win the tournament by a massive margin of five strokes.

#2 Clinching his second Masters title

Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Masters (Source: Getty)

The World No. 1 had entered the 2024 Masters after winning two back-to-back titles - the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Despite tough competition from Ludvig Aberg, he managed to win his second green jacket by a margin of four strokes. With this win, Scheffler became the fourth-youngest player to have two Masters titles.

2024 went on to become one of the most successful seasons of his career as he won a total of seven PGA Tour titles that year. He also registered multiple runner-up finishes and a T8 at the PGA Championship.

#1 Winning his first-ever green jacket

Scottie Scheffler at the 2022 Masters (Source: Getty)

Scheffler was the World No. 1 when he arrived at the 2022 Masters. He was obviously one of the favorites to win the title after clinching the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Phoenix Open titles leading up to the major.

The US golfer had previously played at Augusta National only twice and had finished T19 in 2020 and T18 in 2021. He had joined the PGA Tour in the 2020 season and, only two years later, was among the top names with the potential to win a Masters' green jacket.

Scheffler went on to win the 2022 Masters by defeating Rory McIlroy by three strokes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More