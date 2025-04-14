Ludvig Aberg lost staggering $514,500 due to howler on last hole of Masters 2025

Ludvig Aberg placed seventh in the recently concluded 2025 Masters. While he earned a staggering $703,500, he could have earned a lot more had his game not slipped in dramatic fashion in the final few holes.

Going into Round 4 on Sunday, Aberg was ranked T4. He started off his final round on a high note, recording three birdies in the first 10 holes. However, his consistency was briefly halted by a bogey on the 12th hole. But the ace golfer recovered quickly, hitting a birdie on the very next hole and following it up with another on the 15th hole.

At one point, he even had the opportunity to take the lead with McIlroy seemingly struggling. But his great run got derailed after a bogey on the 17th hole. To make matters worse, he carded a triple bogey on the 18th hole to finish even par for the day.

Darren Rovell revealed that the Swede would have earned a lot more had he not triple bogeyed the last hole. He wrote:

"$514,500: What Ludvig Aberg lost with a triple bogey on 18 today at Augusta."

Had Aberg parred the final two holes instead of bogeys, he would have finished in the solo third spot. Just one rank away from the playoff.

The playoff was eventually played between Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. The former prevailed, 3-4.

How did Ludvig Aberg perform in the 2025 Masters?

Ludvig Aberg at the 2025 Masters - Final Round (Source: Getty)

Ludvig Aberg's debut at the Masters last year was nothing short of stunning as he gave top golfers a run for their money. He eventually finished second behind Scottie Scheffler.

Big expectations were riding on him as he arrived into Augusta National last week. In his opening round, he hit an impressive 68, with five birdies and one bogey. His second round didn't go quite as planned as he carded 73 after three birdies and four bogeys.

However, Aberg mounted an incredible comeback in the third round as he put up a score of 69 with five birdies and two bogeys. He was in contention to win until his final hole tragedy. The ace golfer spoke about it via Flashscore.com.

"Right now I'm very disappointed, but it was fun as long as it lasted."

"It's a joy to play this course and be here with fantastic weather and great crowds. It's fun to have a top feeling and feel all that comes with it. I look forward to doing it more times,"

Rory McIlroy went on to win his first Masters title last week. With the victory he completed his career grand slam and also ended his decade-long Major title drought.

