Rory McIlroy reveals his preference for the green jacket: ‘European style’

Rory McIlroy is currently the favorite to win his first ever Masters title on Sunday. If that happens he will not only complete his grand slam but also finally end his decade long Major title drought.

Ad

At the time of writing, McIlroy is leading the standings with a four-stroke margin. Through ten holes, he has posted a two-under day. The Northern Irishman was one of the favorites to win the Masters this year and given his performance in the event till now, the possibility of him donning the green jacket is growing fast.

When it comes to the iconic green jacket, Augusta National has them tailormade for champions after the ceremony. So it's only fair that the PGA Tour asked McIlroy what his jacket size was. He answered that depending "on the week" and on "how much" he was eating, he was either a "38 or 40 short".

Ad

Trending

The 4-time Major champion didn't have many preferences when it came to the jacket, except for one.

"Not really. I like it a little more like European style. So a little more fitted, a little more tapered, and pinched in. But yeah, that's really it. I could probably get away with the 38 regular but it might be a little roomy. So..."

Ad

Ad

At the time of writing, Rory McIlroy had carded a total score of 14-under in the ongoing final round of the Masters. He had a disastrous start to his day with a double bogey on the 1st hole. However, the ace golfer soon covered it up with two birdies on 3rd and 4th holes.

Bryson DeChambeau is trailing him by five strokes at 9-under. The LIV Golf star has hit 1-over on Sunday through ten holes.

Ad

Exploring Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters - Final Round (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the 2025 Masters was bookended by starkly opposite performances. He recorded four birdies in 13 holes in his opening round, but stumbled towards the end with two double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes. The top golfer finished his day at even par.

Ad

McIlroy brought in major improvements in the second round as he put up a clean score sheet with one eagle and four birdies. He closed his day at 66. His third round at Augusta National was equally brilliant with two eagles, four birdies, and two bogeys to score 66.

Going into the final eight holes at Augusta National, McIlroy leads Justin Rose by four shots. While Bryson DeChambeau has slipped to tied for third at nine-under par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More