Why did Viktor Hovland withdraw from the 2025 Travelers Championship during Round 4?

Viktor Hovland has withdrawn from the final round of the Travelers Championship after playing only two holes. As per Golf Channel's George Savaricas, he has sustained a neck injury that has forced him out of the tournament.

He appeared to be in pain as he winced after hitting a tee shot on Sunday (June 22). Hovland had teed off at 12:12 pm ET with Scottie Scheffler and Taylor Pendrith.

He managed to get through the first two holes with a par and a bogey before bowing out of the Travelers Championship on Sunday (June 22). The Norwegian had put up a strong performance throughout this week and had finished Round 3 with a spectacular 7-under 63.

Viktor Hovland had reportedly felt a crack and some discomfort in his neck prior to his tee time, as shared by Underdog Golf on X. He was ranked T14 after the culmination of Round 3 on Saturday (June 21).

Hovland is the fourth player to withdraw this week after Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, and Eric Cole.

Viktor Hovland started his campaign at the Travelers Championship this week on a high note, but failed to put together a challenge for the title, and was 11 shots behind the leader Tommy Fleetwood at the time of his withdrawal from the event.

How did Viktor Hovland perform in the Travelers Championship this week?

In his opening round he hit three consecutive birdies on the 5th, 6th, and 7th holes. In total, he shot five birdies and one bogey in Round 1 to score 4-under 66.

Hovland’s performance saw a dip in Round 2 on Friday (June 20). He shot four back-to-back bogeys on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th holes.

The golfer followed it with two more bogeys on the 8th and 10th holes, before finally finding a breakthrough with a birdie on the par-3 11th hole. In total, he carded two birdies and seven bogeys to finish 5-over 75.

Viktor Hovland staged an impressive comeback in Round 3 on Saturday (June 21). He posted a clean score card and hit six birdies in the first nine holes. He closed moving day 63 after shooting seven birdies in total.

Viktor Hovland has had an up-and-down season so far. He has one win to his name this season, having triumphed at the Valspar Championship in March. The 27-year-old has also missed three cuts in 12 appearances this year.

