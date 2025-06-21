Who is leading the 2025 Travelers Championship after round 3? Leaderboard explored

Tommy Fleetwood has inched even closer to his first win after the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. The star Englishman fired a bogey-free 7-under 63 to take the 54-hole, three-stroke lead at TPC River Highlands.
On Saturday, June 21, Fleetwood entered the third round of the Travelers Championship in a three-way tie for the lead. He began with a couple of pars before picking up three birdies on the next four holes. The second birdie came on the par-3 fifth hole, where he made a whopping 66-foot putt. He finished with two more birdies and an eagle to take the solo lead.
Russell Henley shot a 61 to jump 11 spots and tie for second alongside Keegan Bradley, who posted 63. Jason Day remained solo fourth after shooting a 3-under 67.
2025 Travelers Championship leaderboard after Round 3 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 Travelers Championship after the third round:
- 1. Tommy Fleetwood -16
- T2. Russell Henley -13
- T2. Keegan Bradley -13
- 4. Jason Day -11
- T5. Brian Harman -8
- T5. Wyndham Clark -8
- T5. Harris English -8
- T8. Lucas Glover -7
- T8. Rory McIlroy -7
- T8. Patrick Cantlay -7
- T8. Nick Taylor -7
- T8. Denny McCarthy -7
- T8. Scottie Scheffler -7
- T14. Taylor Pendrith -6
- T14. Viktor Hovland -6
- T14. Aaron Rai -6
- T14. Max Greyserman -6
- T14. Alex Noren -6
- T14. Eric Cole -6
- T14. Austin Eckroat -6
- T14. Justin Thomas -6
- T22. Kevin Yu -5
- T22. Sam Burns -5
- T22. Davis Thompson -5
- T25. Adam Scott -4
- T25. Matt Fitzpatrick -4
- T25. Maverick McNealy -4
- T25. Michael Kim -4
- T25. Stephan Jaeger -4
- T25. Ben Griffin -4
- T25. Harry Hall -4
- T25. Byeong Hun An -4
- T33. Daniel Berger -3
- T33. Tom Kim -3
- T33. Luke Clanton -3
- T33. Collin Morikawa -3
- T37. Ryan Fox -2
- T37. Bud Cauley -2
- T37. Akshay Bhatia -2
- T37. Robert MacIntyre -2
- T37. Adam Hadwin -2
- T42. Gary Woodland -1
- T42. Xander Schauffele -1
- T42. Ludvig Åberg -1
- T42. Cameron Young -1
- T46. J.J. Spaun E
- T46. Matthieu Pavon E
- T46. Andrew Novak E
- T46. Ryan Gerard E
- T46. Max Homa E
- T51. Rickie Fowler +1
- T51. Shane Lowry +1
- T51. Jacob Bridgeman +1
- T51. J.T. Poston +1
- T51. Sungjae Im +1
- T51. Hideki Matsuyama +1
- T51. Joe Highsmith +1
- T58. Sepp Straka +2
- T58. Cam Davis +2
- T58. Jhonattan Vegas +2
- T61. Sam Stevens +3
- T61. Mackenzie Hughes +3
- T61. Tom Hoge +3
- T61. Min Woo Lee +3
- 65. Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4
- 66. Tony Finau +5
- 67. Davis Riley +6
- T68. Nick Dunlap +8
- T68. Thomas Detry +8
- 70. Matti Schmid +9