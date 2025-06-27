2025 Rocket Classic round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic will be played on Friday, June 27. All players will tee off from Detroit Golf Club's first and tenth holes from 6:45 AM ET onwards.

The 2025 Rocket Classic sees Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter tied for the lead. With a score of 10 under par, the former will tee it up at 6:45 am ET from the tenth tee along with Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen.

Aldrich Potgieter will tee off the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic at 6:56 AM ET. The PGA Tour star will play with Ryan Gerard and Chan Kim who are tied for 26th place and 87th place, respectively.

Min Woo Lee trails the leaders by one stroke with a 9 under par 63 opening round at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The Australian golfer will begin Friday's round with Cam Davis and Wyndham Clark at 12:43 PM ET from the first hole.

2025 Rocket Classic Round 2 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

6:45 a.m. – Justin Lower, Isaiah Salinda, Mac Meissner

6:56 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter

7:07 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg

7:18 a.m. – Harry Hall, Aaron Wise, Joseph Bramlett

7:29 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk

7:40 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camillo Villegas

7:51 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy

8:02 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs

8:13 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo

8:24 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw

8:35 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu

8:46 a.m. – Thirston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks

8:57 a.m. – Gordon Sargent, Rikuya Hoshino, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12:10 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

12:21 p.m. – Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:32 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker

12:43 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark

12:54 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

1:05 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Akshay Bhatia

1:16 p.m.- Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

1:27 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

1:38 p.m. – Ben Martin, Jeremy Paul, Rasmus Hjogaard

1:49 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring

2:00 p.m. – Evan Brown, Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk

2:11 p.m. – Otto Black, Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel

2:22 p.m. – Taylor Dickson, John Pak, Dominic Clemons (a)

Hole 10

6:45 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy

6:56 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Vince Whaley

7:07 a.m. – Danny Willett, Ryo Hisatsune, Henrik Norlander

7:18 a.m. – Tom Kim, Jake Knapp, Stephan Jaeger

7:29 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Cameron Young, Austin Eckroat

7:51 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Emilliano Grillo, Adam Svensson

8:02 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Hjogaard

8:13 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles

8:24 a.m. – Kevin Velo, Luke Clanton, Brett White

8:35 a.m. – James Piot, Braden Thornberry, Frankie Capan III

8:46 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Ben Cook

8:57 a.m. – Anders Albertson, Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello

12:10 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Victor Perez, David Skinns

12:21 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Patrick Fishburn, Ben Silverman

12:32 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

12:43 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati

12:54 p.m. – Luke List, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

1:05 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari

1:16 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Byeong Hun An

1:27 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Karl Vilips, Matt Wallace

1:38 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman

1:49 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Max McGreevy

2:00 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Quade Cummins, David Ford

2:11 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Mason Andersen, Kris Ventura

2:22 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Norman Xiong, Micahel La Sasso (a)

