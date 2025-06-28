2025 Rocket Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Rocket Classic will be played on Saturday, June 28. All golfers will tee off from the Detroit Golf Club's first hole from 6:45 AM ET onwards.
Quade Cummins and Mason Andersen form the first group to tee off the third round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. They are tied for last place, 64th, with 21 other players.
Chris Kirk and Philip Knowles form the leader group for the 2025 Rocket Classic. They will tee it up at 2:05 PM ET. Fellow Rocket Classic co-leader Andrew Putnam will play at 1:55 PM ET with Jackson Suber, who sits in fourth place.
Notably, Jake Knapp stunned the golf world with his performance during the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. He posted an incredible 11 under par 61 round to vault 122 spots up the leaderboard into the 8th place. The PGA Tour sensation will begin the third round of the Rocket Classic at 1:25 PM ET with Harry Hall.
2025 Rocket Classic Round 3 Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Rocket Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 6:45 AM - Quade Cummins, Mason Andersen
- 6:55 AM - Michael Kim, Antoine Rozner
- 7:05 AM - Zach Johnson, Eric van Rooyen
- 7:15 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama
- 7:25 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Luke List
- 7:35 AM - Chandler Phillips, Keegan Bradley
- 7:45 AM - Lanto Griffin, Will Gordon
- 7:55 AM - Paul Peterson, James Plot
- 8:05 AM - Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles
- 8:15 AM - Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup
- 8:30 AM - Aaron Wise, Davis Riley
- 8:40 AM - Kris Ventura, Isaiah Salinda
- 8:50 AM - Cameron Champ, Matthew Riedel
- 9:00 AM - Webb Simpson, Byeong Hun An
- 9:10 AM - Ben Silverman, Joe Highsmith
- 9:20 AM - Cristobal Del Solar, Adam Hadwin
- 9:30 AM - Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent
- 9:40 AM - Henrik Norlander, Cameron Young
- 9:50 AM - Justin Lower, Vince Whaley
- 10:05 AM - Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki
- 10:15 AM - Min Woo Lee, Peter Malnati
- 10:25 AM - Victor Perez, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10:35 AM - William Mouw, Brett White
- 10:45 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Takumi Kanaya
- 10:55 AM - Si Woo Kim, Camilo Villegas
- 11:05 AM - Hayden Springer, Davis Thompson
- 11:15 AM - Harry Higgs, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 11:25 AM - Chan Kim, Nick Hardy
- 11:40 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Gerard
- 11:50 AM - Doug Ghim, Kevin Velo
- 12:00 PM - CHad Ramey, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:10 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Matt McCarty
- 12:20 PM - Lee Hodges, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:30 PM - Nico Echavarria, Collin Morikawa
- 12:40 PM - Thriston Lawrence, David Skinns
- 12:50 PM - Harrison Endycott, Luke Clanton
- 1:05 PM - Gary Woodland, Max Greyserman
- 1:15 AM - Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:25 PM - Harry Hall, Jake Knapp
- 1:35 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Kevin Roy
- 1:45 PM - Aldrich Potgieter, Mark Hubbard
- 1:55 PM - Andrew Putnam, Jackson Suber
- 2:05 PM - Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles