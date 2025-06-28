2025 Rocket Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Rocket Classic will be played on Saturday, June 28. All golfers will tee off from the Detroit Golf Club's first hole from 6:45 AM ET onwards.

Quade Cummins and Mason Andersen form the first group to tee off the third round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. They are tied for last place, 64th, with 21 other players.

Chris Kirk and Philip Knowles form the leader group for the 2025 Rocket Classic. They will tee it up at 2:05 PM ET. Fellow Rocket Classic co-leader Andrew Putnam will play at 1:55 PM ET with Jackson Suber, who sits in fourth place.

Notably, Jake Knapp stunned the golf world with his performance during the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. He posted an incredible 11 under par 61 round to vault 122 spots up the leaderboard into the 8th place. The PGA Tour sensation will begin the third round of the Rocket Classic at 1:25 PM ET with Harry Hall.

2025 Rocket Classic Round 3 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Rocket Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

6:45 AM - Quade Cummins, Mason Andersen

6:55 AM - Michael Kim, Antoine Rozner

7:05 AM - Zach Johnson, Eric van Rooyen

7:15 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama

7:25 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Luke List

7:35 AM - Chandler Phillips, Keegan Bradley

7:45 AM - Lanto Griffin, Will Gordon

7:55 AM - Paul Peterson, James Plot

8:05 AM - Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles

8:15 AM - Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup

8:30 AM - Aaron Wise, Davis Riley

8:40 AM - Kris Ventura, Isaiah Salinda

8:50 AM - Cameron Champ, Matthew Riedel

9:00 AM - Webb Simpson, Byeong Hun An

9:10 AM - Ben Silverman, Joe Highsmith

9:20 AM - Cristobal Del Solar, Adam Hadwin

9:30 AM - Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent

9:40 AM - Henrik Norlander, Cameron Young

9:50 AM - Justin Lower, Vince Whaley

10:05 AM - Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki

10:15 AM - Min Woo Lee, Peter Malnati

10:25 AM - Victor Perez, Thorbjorn Olesen

10:35 AM - William Mouw, Brett White

10:45 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Takumi Kanaya

10:55 AM - Si Woo Kim, Camilo Villegas

11:05 AM - Hayden Springer, Davis Thompson

11:15 AM - Harry Higgs, Thomas Rosenmueller

11:25 AM - Chan Kim, Nick Hardy

11:40 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Gerard

11:50 AM - Doug Ghim, Kevin Velo

12:00 PM - CHad Ramey, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:10 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Matt McCarty

12:20 PM - Lee Hodges, Jacob Bridgeman

12:30 PM - Nico Echavarria, Collin Morikawa

12:40 PM - Thriston Lawrence, David Skinns

12:50 PM - Harrison Endycott, Luke Clanton

1:05 PM - Gary Woodland, Max Greyserman

1:15 AM - Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama

1:25 PM - Harry Hall, Jake Knapp

1:35 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Kevin Roy

1:45 PM - Aldrich Potgieter, Mark Hubbard

1:55 PM - Andrew Putnam, Jackson Suber

2:05 PM - Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles

