2025 Rocket Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jun 28, 2025 00:30 GMT
Rocket Classic 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Min Woo Lee, Rocket Classic (Image via Getty)

The penultimate round of the 2025 Rocket Classic will be played on Saturday, June 28. All golfers will tee off from the Detroit Golf Club's first hole from 6:45 AM ET onwards.

Quade Cummins and Mason Andersen form the first group to tee off the third round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. They are tied for last place, 64th, with 21 other players.

Chris Kirk and Philip Knowles form the leader group for the 2025 Rocket Classic. They will tee it up at 2:05 PM ET. Fellow Rocket Classic co-leader Andrew Putnam will play at 1:55 PM ET with Jackson Suber, who sits in fourth place.

Notably, Jake Knapp stunned the golf world with his performance during the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. He posted an incredible 11 under par 61 round to vault 122 spots up the leaderboard into the 8th place. The PGA Tour sensation will begin the third round of the Rocket Classic at 1:25 PM ET with Harry Hall.

2025 Rocket Classic Round 3 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Rocket Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 6:45 AM - Quade Cummins, Mason Andersen
  • 6:55 AM - Michael Kim, Antoine Rozner
  • 7:05 AM - Zach Johnson, Eric van Rooyen
  • 7:15 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama
  • 7:25 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Luke List
  • 7:35 AM - Chandler Phillips, Keegan Bradley
  • 7:45 AM - Lanto Griffin, Will Gordon
  • 7:55 AM - Paul Peterson, James Plot
  • 8:05 AM - Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles
  • 8:15 AM - Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup
  • 8:30 AM - Aaron Wise, Davis Riley
  • 8:40 AM - Kris Ventura, Isaiah Salinda
  • 8:50 AM - Cameron Champ, Matthew Riedel
  • 9:00 AM - Webb Simpson, Byeong Hun An
  • 9:10 AM - Ben Silverman, Joe Highsmith
  • 9:20 AM - Cristobal Del Solar, Adam Hadwin
  • 9:30 AM - Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent
  • 9:40 AM - Henrik Norlander, Cameron Young
  • 9:50 AM - Justin Lower, Vince Whaley
  • 10:05 AM - Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki
  • 10:15 AM - Min Woo Lee, Peter Malnati
  • 10:25 AM - Victor Perez, Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 10:35 AM - William Mouw, Brett White
  • 10:45 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Takumi Kanaya
  • 10:55 AM - Si Woo Kim, Camilo Villegas
  • 11:05 AM - Hayden Springer, Davis Thompson
  • 11:15 AM - Harry Higgs, Thomas Rosenmueller
  • 11:25 AM - Chan Kim, Nick Hardy
  • 11:40 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Gerard
  • 11:50 AM - Doug Ghim, Kevin Velo
  • 12:00 PM - CHad Ramey, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 12:10 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Matt McCarty
  • 12:20 PM - Lee Hodges, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 12:30 PM - Nico Echavarria, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:40 PM - Thriston Lawrence, David Skinns
  • 12:50 PM - Harrison Endycott, Luke Clanton
  • 1:05 PM - Gary Woodland, Max Greyserman
  • 1:15 AM - Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:25 PM - Harry Hall, Jake Knapp
  • 1:35 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Kevin Roy
  • 1:45 PM - Aldrich Potgieter, Mark Hubbard
  • 1:55 PM - Andrew Putnam, Jackson Suber
  • 2:05 PM - Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

