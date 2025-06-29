2025 Rocket Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic will be played on Sunday, 29 June. All players will begin their rounds from the Detroit Golf Club's first hole from 6:40 AM ET onwards.

Quade Cummins and Cristobal Del Solar share the last place, 85th, at the 2025 Rocket Classic. With a total score of 3 under par each, they will be the first group to tee off Sunday's round.

Max Greyserman and four other golfers share the joint second place at the 2025 Rocket Classic, while Aldrich Potgieter bears a two-stroke lead over them. Greyserman and Potgieter form the leader group and will tee up the final leg of the 2025 Rocket Classic at 1:55 PM ET.

Collin Morikawa sits in tenth place heading into the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. He will tee it up at 1:05 PM ET with Harry Hall, whom he shares the position with.

2025 Rocket Classic Final Round Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

6:40 a.m. – Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar

6:49 a.m. – Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An

6:58 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Erik van Rooyen

7:07 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Si Woo Kim

7:16 a.m. – David Skinns, Luke Clanton

7:25 a.m. – Gordon Sargent, Camilo Villegas

7:34 a.m. – James Piot, Ben Kohles

7:43 a.m. – Victor Perez, Nick Hardy

7:57 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Matt Wallace

8:06 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Ben Silverman

8:15 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Lanto Griffin

8:25 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Zach Johnson

8:35 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Mason Andersen

8:45 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Kaito Onishi

8:55 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Webb Simpson

9:05 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler

9:20 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:30 a.m. – Brett White, Takumi Kanaya

9:40 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Kris Ventura

9:50 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Will Gordon

10 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Velo

10:10 a.m. – Cameron Young, Vince Whaley

10:20 a.m. – Luke List, Joe Highsmith

10:35 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Kurt Kitayama

10:45 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Lee Hodges

10:55 a.m. – Justin Lower, Thorbjorn Olesen

11:05 a.m. – Michael Kim, Patrick Cantlay

11:15 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, William Mouw

11:25 a.m. – Matthew Riedel, Sami Valimaki

11:35 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:50 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty

12:00 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Chan Kim

12:10 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Cameron Champ

12:20 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Chandler Phillips

12:30 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin

12:40 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Chad Ramey

12:50 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:05 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Harry Hall

1:15 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Nicolai Højgaard

1:25 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Michael Thorbjornsen

1:35 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk

1:45 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Mark Hubbard

1:55 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman

