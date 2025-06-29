2025 Rocket Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jun 29, 2025 00:50 GMT
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Andrew Putnam, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image via Imagn)

The final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic will be played on Sunday, 29 June. All players will begin their rounds from the Detroit Golf Club's first hole from 6:40 AM ET onwards.

Quade Cummins and Cristobal Del Solar share the last place, 85th, at the 2025 Rocket Classic. With a total score of 3 under par each, they will be the first group to tee off Sunday's round.

Max Greyserman and four other golfers share the joint second place at the 2025 Rocket Classic, while Aldrich Potgieter bears a two-stroke lead over them. Greyserman and Potgieter form the leader group and will tee up the final leg of the 2025 Rocket Classic at 1:55 PM ET.

Collin Morikawa sits in tenth place heading into the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. He will tee it up at 1:05 PM ET with Harry Hall, whom he shares the position with.

2025 Rocket Classic Final Round Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 6:40 a.m. – Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar
  • 6:49 a.m. – Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An
  • 6:58 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Erik van Rooyen
  • 7:07 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Si Woo Kim
  • 7:16 a.m. – David Skinns, Luke Clanton
  • 7:25 a.m. – Gordon Sargent, Camilo Villegas
  • 7:34 a.m. – James Piot, Ben Kohles
  • 7:43 a.m. – Victor Perez, Nick Hardy
  • 7:57 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Matt Wallace
  • 8:06 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Ben Silverman
  • 8:15 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Lanto Griffin
  • 8:25 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Zach Johnson
  • 8:35 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Mason Andersen
  • 8:45 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Kaito Onishi
  • 8:55 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Webb Simpson
  • 9:05 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler
  • 9:20 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Thomas Rosenmueller
  • 9:30 a.m. – Brett White, Takumi Kanaya
  • 9:40 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Kris Ventura
  • 9:50 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Will Gordon
  • 10 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Velo
  • 10:10 a.m. – Cameron Young, Vince Whaley
  • 10:20 a.m. – Luke List, Joe Highsmith
  • 10:35 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Kurt Kitayama
  • 10:45 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Lee Hodges
  • 10:55 a.m. – Justin Lower, Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 11:05 a.m. – Michael Kim, Patrick Cantlay
  • 11:15 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, William Mouw
  • 11:25 a.m. – Matthew Riedel, Sami Valimaki
  • 11:35 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:50 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty
  • 12:00 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Chan Kim
  • 12:10 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Cameron Champ
  • 12:20 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Chandler Phillips
  • 12:30 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin
  • 12:40 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Chad Ramey
  • 12:50 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 1:05 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Harry Hall
  • 1:15 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 1:25 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 1:35 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk
  • 1:45 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Mark Hubbard
  • 1:55 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman
