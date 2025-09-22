The 2025 Ryder Cup All-Star Match will be held at Bethpage Black on Wednesday, September 24, bringing together big names from sports and entertainment.

The event was first played two years ago at Marco Simone, where Colin Montgomerie’s team beat Corey Pavin’s side 7-4. This year, the format has been expanded to teams of eight from the USA and Europe. They will compete over 10 holes in a two-person scramble.

The competition will feature four matches played 2 vs. 2. Each hole is worth one point, with ties splitting the point. With 10 points available in each match, the first team to reach 20.5 points will be declared the winner.

Play begins at 7:45 a.m. EDT on holes 1, 15, 16, 17, and 18, with the closing stretch repeated twice. There will be no live TV coverage of the All-Star Match, but fans can follow live scoring and watch video highlights on RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup app.

Here is the all-star celebrity lineup at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

2025 Ryder Cup All-Star Match: Team USA

Kane Brown

Bobby Flay

Colin Jost

Noah Kahan

Miranda Lambert

Eli Manning

John McEnroe

Michael Strahan

2025 Ryder Cup All-Star Match: Team Europe

Jose Andres

Brooklyn Beckham

Tom Felton

Pau Gasol

Toni Kukoc

Oliver Phelps

Teemu Selanne

Catherine Zeta-Jones

How to watch the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Below is the full schedule for the 2025 Ryder Cup for those living in the United States.

Monday, Sept. 22

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (3–5 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–7 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Sept. 25

Golf Channel: (8 a.m.–7 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–7 p.m. ET)

RyderCup.com & App: Opening Ceremonies (4–5 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 26

RyderCup.com & App: Breakfast at Bethpage (6–8 a.m. ET)

USA Network, RyderCup.com & App: Morning Foursomes & Afternoon Fourballs (7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Sept. 27

RyderCup.com & App: Breakfast at Bethpage (6–8 a.m. ET)

NBC, Peacock, RyderCup.com & App: Foursomes & Fourballs (7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET)

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (6–8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 28

SiriusXM: Pre-game (9 a.m.–12 p.m. ET)

RyderCup.com & App: Breakfast at Bethpage (10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET)

NBC, Peacock, RyderCup.com & App: Singles Matches (12–6 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (12–3 p.m. ET, post-game 6–8 p.m. ET)

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (6–8 p.m. ET)

