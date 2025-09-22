How to watch the 2025 Ryder Cup? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 Ryder Cup is almost here, with action scheduled from September 26–28 at Bethpage Black. The build-up begins earlier in the week, though, as TV coverage kicks off on Monday, September 22, followed by fans arriving on-site starting Tuesday, September 23.

Here is the day-to-day broadcasting plan for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black:

Monday, Sept. 22

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (3–5 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–7 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Sept. 25

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (8 a.m.–7 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–7 p.m. ET)

RyderCup.com & App: Opening Ceremonies (4–5 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 26

RyderCup.com & App: Breakfast at Bethpage (6–8 a.m. ET)

USA Network, RyderCup.com & App: Morning Foursomes & Afternoon Fourballs (7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Sept. 27

RyderCup.com & App: Breakfast at Bethpage (6–8 a.m. ET)

NBC, Peacock, RyderCup.com & App: Foursomes & Fourballs (7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (7 a.m.–6 p.m. ET)

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (6–8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 28

SiriusXM: Pre-game (9 a.m.–12 p.m. ET)

RyderCup.com & App: Breakfast at Bethpage (10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET)

NBC, Peacock, RyderCup.com & App: Singles Matches (12–6 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM: Ryder Cup Radio (12–3 p.m. ET, post-game 6–8 p.m. ET)

Golf Channel: Live From the Ryder Cup (6–8 p.m. ET)

Where is the 2025 Ryder Cup being held?

Bethpage Black, the host of the 2025 Ryder Cup, is one of the most famous public golf courses in the United States. Located at Bethpage State Park in Long Island, New York, it is part of a five-course complex that includes the Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow layouts. Designed in the 1930s by A.W. Tillinghast, the Black Course quickly gained a reputation for its difficulty and bold design.

The course has hosted some of golf’s biggest championships. It staged the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009, the 2019 PGA Championship, and PGA TOUR events such as The Barclays in 2012 and 2016. With the 2025 Ryder Cup, it joins an elite group of courses that have hosted a U.S. Open, a PGA Championship, and now the biennial team event.

Known for its challenging layout, Bethpage Black features long par-4s, steep elevation changes, thick rough, and deep bunkers. A warning sign at the first tee famously advises that the course is recommended only for highly skilled golfers. Despite its toughness, it remains accessible to the public, with green fees set well below private-club standards.

