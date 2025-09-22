Power Rankings of the 24 stars at the 2025 Ryder Cup: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy remain at the top

As the Ryder Cup inches closer, fans are getting ready to witness an intense showdown, live from Bethpage Black. Going into the prestigious event, we take a look at how the members of Team USA and Team Europe are shaping up with our power rankings.

Ad

From September 26 to 28, 2025, golfers from Team Europe and the USA will engage in a fierce contest. Team Europe will look to win an away Ryder Cup on US soil. On the other hand, the American team will be aiming to secure 13½ points needed to acquire the title.

The current power rankings show Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler staying on top of their respective teams.

Team Europe Ryder Cup power rankings

#12. Rasmus Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard will be stepping in for the first time in this competition. He earned his spot on the European squad through automatic qualification following strong finishes on the DP World Tour.

Ad

Trending

#11. Sepp Straka

Despite two losses during his 2023 appearance, Sepp Straka gained the spotlight after a successful PGA Tour season with two wins. At Bethpage Black, the golfer will make his second Ryder Cup appearance.

#10. Shane Lowry

This year, Shane Lowry returns to this biennial golf clash for the third time in his career. The golfer has earned a total of 2.5 points and an overall record of 2-3-1.

Ad

#9. Justin Rose

Justin Rose is one of the most experienced Ryder Cup players. Over six appearances, the Englishman has secured 14 wins, 9 losses, and 3 halves. Rose also holds an impressive foursomes record of 7-2-1.

#8. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland has cemented his stature as a dominant figure in the history of Ryder Cup. In two appearances, the golfer has secured three wins, four losses, and three halves, earning a total of 4.5 points for his team.

Ad

#7. Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick holds an overall record of one win, seven losses, and zero ties over three editions of this contest. Despite his challenging record, the Brit will make his consecutive fourth appearance at Bethpage Black.

#6. Tyrrell Hatton

The LIV golfer is all set to mark his fourth time playing in this contest. In his three previous appearances, Tyrrell Hatton has secured an impressive overall record of five wins, four losses, and two halves.

Ad

#5. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg was one of the six wildcard picks for Team Europe. In 2023, he won both his foursomes matches while being paired with Viktor Hovland. The duo recorded the largest margin of victory in the history of Ryder Cup over 18 holes with a 9 & 7 win over Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

#4. Robert MacIntyre

This year, Robert MacIntyre will make his second appearance in this biennial golf clash. In his 2023 debut, he secured an overall 2-0-1 record and 2.5 points for his European roster.

Ad

#3. Jon Rahm

In his three previous Ryder Cup appearances (2018, 2021, and 2023), Jon Rahm secured six wins, three losses and three ties. This year, he was chosen as a wildcard pick by Team Europe captain Luke Donald.

#2. Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood made waves by securing a victory in the 2025 Tour Championship and winning the FedEx Cup. Back in 2023 at Marco Simone GC, the golfer secured 2-0-0 in the foursomes paired with Rory McIlroy.

Ad

#1. Rory McIlroy

In the last edition of the Ryder Cup, McIlroy earned four points in five matches, the highest points secured by any European. With an overall 16-13-4 record in this contest, he stands out as one of the most experienced players for the upcoming contest.

Team USA Ryder Cup power rankings

#12. Collin Morikawa

With a 5-2-0 overall record, Collin Morikawa is looking ahead to his third Ryder Cup appearance. His consistency and commendable performances in match-play make him a dependable figure for the American team.

Ad

#11. Harris English

In his first appearance in this contest (2021), Harris English and Tony Finau defeated Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry 4 & 3 in the fourballs. With runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and The Open, the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open champ is set to pack a punch for Bethpage Black.

#10. Ben Griffin

Ahead of his Ryder Cup debut, Ben Griffin recorded victories at this year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Charles Schwab Challenge. Although he lost the recent Procore Championship to Scottie Scheffler, Griffin held a three-stroke lead before the final round.

Ad

#9. J.J. Spaun

With a win at the 2025 US Open and a runner-up finish at this year's FedEx St. Jude Championship, Spaun qualified automatically. The golfer is looking forward to his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black.

#8. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele stands as a valuable figure for the American squad. In his two appearances for this biennial contest in Rome and Wisconsin, Schauffele has secured four wins and four losses.

Ad

#7. Sam Burns

Sam Burns enjoyed an encouraging debut during the 2023 Ryder Cup, securing one win and two losses. This year, the five-time PGA Tour winner was selected as a wildcard pick by Team USA captain Keegan Bradley.

#6. Justin Thomas

The standout American Ryder Cup golfer will be making his fourth appearance in this contest this year. Justin Thomas boasts an overall 7-4-2 record, which landed him in the 17th spot of the all-time points list.

Ad

#5. Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay is locking in for his third appearance at this biennial event. With an overall record of five wins, two losses, and one tie, the golfer will look to put up a strong fight at Bethpage Black.

#4. Russell Henley

Russell Henley is going to make his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black. The golfer earned his fifth victory on the PGA Tour by clinching this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Ad

#3. Cameron Young

Cameron Young earned the spotlight after clinching this year's Wyndham Championship with a six-stroke margin. It's worth noting that this is going to be Young's first time in the Ryder Cup.

#2. Bryson DeChambeau

The two-time US Open champ has two wins, three losses and halved only once in his overall Ryder Cup record. Bryson DeChambeau has admitted that he hopes to bring 'a lot of energy' and a 'tsunami of crowd' at Bethpage Black.

Ad

#1. Scottie Scheffler

This year, Scottie Scheffler is set to make his third appearance at this contest. The World No. 1 has secured a record of two wins, two losses, and three halves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More