"I don't worry if I'm unfairly criticized" - When Patrick Cantlay defended himself against slow-play allegations

Patrick Cantlay has repeatedly been criticized for allegedly taking too much time to play on the course. He spoke about the issue in 2023, saying the criticism doesn’t get to him because he’s only focused on winning.

Ad

During a recently resurfaced press conference that was held ahead of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Cantlay was asked to share his thoughts on the slow play allegations. He said:

“I don't worry if I'm unfairly criticized. It's a similar question for do you feel you're underrated or not talked about, which I've gotten before. I don't try to pay too much attention to that, I just try to shoot the lowest scores I possibly can.”

Ad

Trending

The eight-time PGA Tour winner also revealed that he doesn’t spend much time on social media. As such, he hasn’t seen most of the criticism from fans online.

“Like I said before, I don't spend any time on social media so I haven't seen any of it,” he added.

Patrick Cantlay defended his pace of play, saying if the Tour wanted golfers to play faster, they would put “easier hole locations” and “hope it never blew more than 10 miles an hour.” He argued that it will inevitably take longer to play on "tricky" days when the greens are fast and the hole locations are on sloped land.

Ad

That same year, Cantlay drew attention for allegedly playing slowly at the Masters Tournament, which was held a month before the Wells Fargo Championship. He was grouped with Hovland, who was ahead of Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

After the tournament’s conclusion, Koepka indirectly called Patrick Cantlay out for his pace of play, saying that the group before him was “brutally slow.” However, the 33-year-old golfer defended his pace, saying he was only waiting on every shot, just like every other golfer.

Ad

Patrick Cantlay set to make his 3rd Ryder Cup appearance this year

On August 27, 2025, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley announced Patrick Cantlay as his fifth captain’s pick for the biennial tournament at Bethpage Black. He expressed confidence in Cantlay’s ability to contribute to the team's success, saying that the Long Beach native was “born for the Ryder Cup.”

Ad

“This is where he thrives. This is where we need him. He's an integral part of our team and a leader and someone we're going to rely on heavily at Bethpage,” Bradley said.

During the Ryder Cup press conference, Cantlay acknowledged that he was honored to be picked for the team this year. He also praised Keegan Bradley for being a passionate captain, and promised to do everything he “possibly can” to help Team US lift the trophy this year.

Patrick Cantlay first represented the US in the Ryder Cup in 2021 when they beat Europe 19 - 9. He made his second appearance in the biennial tournament in 2023; however, Team US lost to Europe 16.5 - 11.5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More