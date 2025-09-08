Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has two-word reaction to USA winning the Walker Cup 2025

Keegan Bradley has reacted to the USA team successfully defending their Walker Cup title in 2025. The American golfer, also the Ryder Cup captain for Team USA, is looking forward to his team winning the biennial tournament this month. However, before that, in an amateur golf team event, the Walker Cup, the USA dominated against Great Britain & Ireland and claimed an overall 17-9 victory.

Ad

Keegan Bradley cheered for the U.S. team by sharing a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He sent a two-word message along with a U.S. flag emoji and tagged the Walker Cup. He wrote:

"Let’s goooo!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @WalkerCup"

Keegan Bradley @Keegan_Bradley Let’s goooo!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @WalkerCup

Ad

Trending

Bradley, who is enjoying some time off after the completion of the regular PGA Tour season at the Tour Championship last month, had his eyes set on the Walker Cup this week. After the US team’s dominating performance on Saturday, Bradley shared a message on his X account. He wrote:

"What a great session for the fellas !! Let’s get it tomorrow. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @WalkerCup"

Keegan Bradley @Keegan_Bradley What a great session for the fellas !! Let’s get it tomorrow. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @WalkerCup

Ad

The U.S. team has had an impressive outing at the Walker Cup in the last few years. They won the tournament in 2017, which was held at the Los Angeles Country Club, and then defended the title in 2019 at the Royal Liverpool.

They made it a victory hat trick in 2021 at Seminole Golf Club, followed by another win at the Old Course at St Andrews in 2023. The dominance continued in 2025 as well.

Ad

Keegan Bradley skipped playing in the Ryder Cup to serve his duties

Keegan Bradley was snubbed from the Ryder Cup team in 2023 and was hoping to play in 2025. However, despite having a stellar season and finishing 11th in automatic qualifying rankings, the PGA Tour pro did not pick himself for the team.

He announced the remaining six members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team last month, which were Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young.

Ad

Speaking of his decision, Keegan Bradley said (via ESPN):

"I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups. I grew up wanting to fight alongside these guys, and it broke my heart not to play. It really did because you work forever to make these teams, but ultimately, I was chosen to do a job. I was chosen to be the captain of this team, and my ultimate goal to start this whole thing was to be the best captain that I could be, and this is how I felt like I could do this."

Ad

The captain’s picks will be joining the automatic qualifiers, who are Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and J.J. Spaun.

The U.S. Ryder Cup team is looking forward to winning the title on home soil this year. They have not lost on home ground since 2016. The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place at the Bethpage Black Course from Sept. 25 to 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More