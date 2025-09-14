Tommy Fleetwood shares emotions after disappointment at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship

Tommy Fleetwood continued his Ryder Cup build-up with a T46 finish at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, where European vice-captain Alex Noren came out on top. The English star expressed his emotions through a social media post after the DP World Tour concluded on Sunday, September 14.Fleetwood arrived at Wentworth fresh from his first PGA Tour victory, having lifted the Tour Championship trophy at East Lake last month. The event marked his return to the DP World Tour, but it proved a steady week rather than a spectacular one.A few hours after the conclusion of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, Tommy Fleetwood thanked the event for their support despite the disappointing ending. In fact, he even congratulated Alex Noren on the win. He shared pictures from the Wentworth event on Instagram and wrote:&quot;Can’t thank everyone enough at @BMWPGA this week for their support yet again! Not the golf that we wanted, but the putt on Friday evening to make the cut, and the reception was a beautiful highlight! Amazing golf from @adriensaddier right now and congrats to our Team Europe brother @alexnoren1 for the great golf and win here!&quot;He also shared an update about his next campaign. Tommy Fleetwood will be playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. He will be a part of Team Europe. He wrote:&quot;Next stop… 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe closed on eight-under to finish tied for 46th, well behind Noren, who reached 19-under and edged Adrien Saddier in a playoff. For the Swede, it was a 12th DP World Tour title and his second BMW PGA success.Tommy Fleetwood grabs first PGA Tour win at the 2025 Tour ChampionshipTommy Fleetwood finally broke through on the PGA Tour in late August, winning the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake to capture both his first Tour title and the FedEx Cup. The 34-year-old Englishman had endured 164 starts, 44 previous top-10s, and six runner-up finishes before getting over the line.Fleetwood closed with a composed 68 to finish at 18-under, holding off the field to claim the $10 million prize and join Justin Rose as the only Englishmen to lift the FedEx Cup. Unlike Rose, though, he sealed the honor by also winning the season finale itself.The victory capped a season in which Fleetwood had repeatedly put himself in position but struggled to close. Sharing the 54-hole lead with Patrick Cantlay, he steadied himself after some tense moments on the back nine and pulled clear with clutch birdies at 13 and 14. This time, he didn’t let the chance slip.At the 218-yard par-3 with its island green, Tommy Fleetwood managed to stay dry, landing just long and left in the collection area. It cost him a bogey after running his first putt well past the hole, but it was still far better than the previous day when a wayward tee shot found the water and led to a double.That small victory steadied him, and with a two-shot, he could finally exhale. By the time he stood on the 18th tee, a reachable par 5, Fleetwood was three clear of Patrick Cantlay.On the 18th, Fleetwood ripped his drive down the left side, finding the first cut and leaving himself 242 yards to the green. His second shot settled just short and left, while Cantlay went long. From there, Fleetwood could soak in the moment, walking up toward the clubhouse as the Atlanta crowd roared his name, each step easing the weight of past near-misses.