Tommy Fleetwood makes honest admission about his Round 3 performance during a fan interaction at BMW PGA Championship

Tommy Fleetwood shared his thoughts on his performance while he greeted his fans after the third round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. Fleetwood currently stands at T67 with a 3-under par score at the end of round three. After a 1-over par score on day one, he recovered to climb up the leaderboard with a -3 and -1 par scores in the next two rounds. Following the conclusion of the third round, Tommy Fleetwood spared some time to greet his fans at the Wentworth Golf Club despite the rainy weather. As he went around interacting with the young fans in the gallery, Fleetwood was asked about his round-three performance. The English golfer made an honest admission as he said:&quot;I actually played a bit better today. And then I hit a couple of ropey ones later on. I shot one-under. It's not really getting us anywhere, is it....but that's alright!&quot; Take a look at the video shared by the BMW PGA Championship on X:After barely making the cut, Tommy Fleetwood will look to revive his game in the final round. The DP World Tour event will have an additional cut at the end of round three, after the second round play continued to day three due to the harsh weather. Tommy Fleetwood on making the cut at the BMW PGA ChampionshipTommy Fleetwood at the BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Source: GettyTommy Fleetwood advanced to the final round, thanks to his consistent performance in rounds two and three. Despite struggles with rainy weather throughout the week, he managed to score a few birdies to rise from T106 to T67 ahead of the final round. During the post-round press interview, Fleetwood expressed his satisfaction with making the cut and giving himself the chance to play on the weekend. He shared:&quot;Making the cut means a lot. You just don’t know what you’re going to do at the weekend. I might play poorly but I might play really well and end up feeling like I have had a really good week. If I missed that putt on the last I might not get to do that&quot;Fleetwood went on to add about the importance of finishing above the cutline:&quot;I ground it out, making the cut is always important. It gives you the chance to play two rounds at the weekend and see if we can work our way up the leaderboard. That's a nice feeling just to get that done in the end.&quot;Tommy Fleetwood admitted that he was nervous at the last tee on Friday, September 12. However, he was happy about the 'juices flowing' and satisfied with his game overall. He came off a two-week break following his Tour Championship victory, his first PGA Tour title of his career.