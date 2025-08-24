Who won the 2025 Tour Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Tour Championship has been concluded. The finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs was incredibly exciting, with a world-class field competing against each other.

Tommy Fleetwood began Sunday's round tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. The latter posted a 1 over par 71 round to drop down the leaderboard, while the Englishman closed out with a 2 under par 68 round to win the 2025 Tour Championship.

With a total 72-hole score of 18 under par, Fleetwood picked up his maiden win on the PGA Tour by a three-stroke margin over Russell Henley and Patrick Cantley, who settled for second place.

Corey Connors fired up an incredible 8 under par 62 round on Sunday. The Canadian golfer rose a whopping 12 spots up the leaderboard and claimed the joint fourth position at the 2025 Tour Championship with Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young.

Rory McIlroy, who won the event in 2016, struggled to post low scores this week. The Northern Irishman tied for 23rd place with Maverick McNealy in the 30-man field.

Sepp Straka claimed last place at this week's tournament at the challenging East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. He posted rounds of 74, 65, 77, and 71 to total 7 over par for the week. Hideki Matsuyama placed one position above Straka with a total score of 3 over par.

2025 Tour Championship Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at how each player performed at the 2025 Tour Championship in Georgia this week (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Tommy Fleetwood (18 under par)

T2 - Russell Henley (15 under par)

T2 - Patrick Cantlay (15 under par)

T4 - Corey Conners (14 under par)

T4 - Scottie Scheffler (14 under par)

T4 - Cameron Young (14 under par)

T7 - Justin Thomas (13 under par)

T7 - Sam Burns (13 under par)

T7 - Keegan Bradley (13 under par)

T10 - Chris Gotterup (12 under par)

T10 - Ben Griffin (12 under par)

12 - Viktor Hovland (11 under par)

T13 - Brian Harman (10 under par)

T13 - Harris English (10 under par)

T13 - Akshay Bhatia (10 under par)

T13 - Shane Lowry (10 under par)

T17 - Harry Hall (9 under par)

T17 - Robert MacIntyre (9 under par)

T19 - Collin Morikawa (8 under par)

T19 - Nick Taylor (8 under par)

T21 - Justin Rose (7 under par)

T21 - Ludvig Aberg (7 under par)

T23 - Rory McIlroy (6 under par)

T23 - Maverick McNealy (6 under par)

T25 - J. J. Spaun (4 under par)

T25 - Andrew Novak (4 under par)

T27 - Sungjae Im (even par)

T27 - Jacob Bridgeman (even par)

29 - Hideki Matsuyama (3 over par)

30 - Sepp Straka (7 over par)

