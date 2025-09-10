Justin Rose shares update on losing a five ball challenge with $30M worth F1 driver

Justin Rose's knack for adrenaline-rushing Formula 1 races is well-known to his fans. Today, the golfer revealed losing a five-ball challenge against a $30-million worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) F1 driver.Rose is competing in this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Waters. According to the golfer's post on X (previously Twitter), Lando Norris came and challenged him while he was warming up for the BMW PGA Pro-Am. Justin Rose also shared a picture of himself and the British F1 driver from the course. He wrote in the caption of his X post:&quot;Not happy… I was minding my business warming up for the @BMWPGA ProAm and @LandoNorris came along and wanted a five ball challenge…. I lost!! 😔&quot;Take a look at the post shared by the English pro golfer on X:Screenshot from Rose's post on X with F1 icon Lando Norris / Source: @justinrose99 on X (Twitter)The 12-time PGA Tour winner is known to be an ardent supporter of McLaren F1 and especially, Lando Norris. Last month, Justin Rose enjoyed watching the high-voltage Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort from the front row. Before the event started, the golfer shared a post on his X account and revealed that he was rooting for Norris to win the race. On another occasion, Rose took photos of Norris and Oscar Piastri's cars. Sharing the photographs on his X account, Justin Rose pointed out a unique detail in them. The golfer praised McLaren F1 for honoring some of their long-time employees by showcasing their names on both Piastri and Norris' F1 cars.Justin Rose won against Lando Norris in a 2024 golf outingLast year, Ian Poulter and Rose had the experience to play golf with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and McLaren F1 icon Lando Norris. In the friendly 18-hole match-play, Brown teamed up with Rose and competed against the duo of Poulter and Norris. Rose and the LIV golfer both ended up shooting 64 in that contest. However, the McLaren CEO scored slightly better that Lando Norris. This led Brown and Justin Rose winning the team game against Poulter and Norris. Zak Brown also shared the result of that golf outing on his X account:&quot;Had them all covered on this hole Team Brown/Rosie won the team game vs Poults/Lando but Justin Rose and Ian Poulter both shot 64 and Lando Norris and myself didn’t...&quot;Rose and Norris share mutual admiration and a friendly bond, which has grown over the boundaries of the Formula 1 circuit and fairways. Apart from the Dutch GP, Rose has shown his support for the English F1 racing icon in the past. Last year, when Norris was leading the Miami GP over Red Bull star Max Verstappen and Ferrari icon Charles Leclerc, Rose urged Norris to 'bring it home'.