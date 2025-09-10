  • home icon
  • Justin Rose
  Justin Rose shares update on losing a five ball challenge with $30M worth F1 driver

Justin Rose shares update on losing a five ball challenge with $30M worth F1 driver

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Sep 10, 2025 15:49 GMT
BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Justin Rose at BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Justin Rose's knack for adrenaline-rushing Formula 1 races is well-known to his fans. Today, the golfer revealed losing a five-ball challenge against a $30-million worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) F1 driver.

Rose is competing in this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Waters. According to the golfer's post on X (previously Twitter), Lando Norris came and challenged him while he was warming up for the BMW PGA Pro-Am. Justin Rose also shared a picture of himself and the British F1 driver from the course. He wrote in the caption of his X post:

"Not happy… I was minding my business warming up for the @BMWPGA ProAm and @LandoNorris came along and wanted a five ball challenge…. I lost!! 😔"
Take a look at the post shared by the English pro golfer on X:

Screenshot from Rose&#039;s post on X with F1 icon Lando Norris / Source: @justinrose99 on X (Twitter)
Screenshot from Rose's post on X with F1 icon Lando Norris / Source: @justinrose99 on X (Twitter)

The 12-time PGA Tour winner is known to be an ardent supporter of McLaren F1 and especially, Lando Norris. Last month, Justin Rose enjoyed watching the high-voltage Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort from the front row. Before the event started, the golfer shared a post on his X account and revealed that he was rooting for Norris to win the race.

On another occasion, Rose took photos of Norris and Oscar Piastri's cars. Sharing the photographs on his X account, Justin Rose pointed out a unique detail in them. The golfer praised McLaren F1 for honoring some of their long-time employees by showcasing their names on both Piastri and Norris' F1 cars.

Justin Rose won against Lando Norris in a 2024 golf outing

Last year, Ian Poulter and Rose had the experience to play golf with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and McLaren F1 icon Lando Norris. In the friendly 18-hole match-play, Brown teamed up with Rose and competed against the duo of Poulter and Norris. Rose and the LIV golfer both ended up shooting 64 in that contest.

However, the McLaren CEO scored slightly better that Lando Norris. This led Brown and Justin Rose winning the team game against Poulter and Norris. Zak Brown also shared the result of that golf outing on his X account:

"Had them all covered on this hole Team Brown/Rosie won the team game vs Poults/Lando but Justin Rose and Ian Poulter both shot 64 and Lando Norris and myself didn’t..."
Rose and Norris share mutual admiration and a friendly bond, which has grown over the boundaries of the Formula 1 circuit and fairways. Apart from the Dutch GP, Rose has shown his support for the English F1 racing icon in the past. Last year, when Norris was leading the Miami GP over Red Bull star Max Verstappen and Ferrari icon Charles Leclerc, Rose urged Norris to 'bring it home'.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
