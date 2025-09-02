“Honored”: Ludvig Aberg makes feelings clear after being picked for Team Europe in Ryder Cup 2025

Ludvig Aberg has been selected as one of the captain’s picks to play for Team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup. He shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude for making the team once again.The two-time PGA Tour winner shared a picture of himself on a “Team Europe” Ryder Cup poster. He wrote in the caption:“Honored to be back playing for @rydercupeurope and @lukedonald!! See you guys there!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLudvig Aberg’s appearance at the 2025 Ryder Cup will mark his second time playing in the prestigious tournament. He first played for Europe in 2023, helping his team win the tournament 16.5 –11.5.Aberg turned pro in 2023 and was selected by Luke Donald as one of the captain’s picks to play in the Ryder Cup that same year. This made him the first player to be selected to play in the Ryder Cup without having played in a major championship.The Swedish golfer played four matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup and paired with Viktor Hovland during the Saturday foursomes. Aberg and Hovland beat Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9, 7, setting the record for the largest winning margin in an 18-hole Ryder Cup match.The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to kick off on September 26 on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. Luke Donald will captain Team Europe once more, while Keegan Bradley will captain Team USA.Ludvig Aberg Says He Feels “More Experienced” Heading Into The Ryder Cup This YearOn September 1, Luke Donald announced Ludvig Aberg as his fifth pick for the European Ryder Cup team this year. When asked to share how he felt being picked for the second time, Aberg acknowledged that he has gained more experience since his first Ryder Cup appearance.“I definitely feel more experienced this time. Last time it was like you guys mentioned, it was so short into my professional career and I felt like I had the most amazing week in Rome and it was the first time that I sort of got to experience those things and be in the locker room with those guys, with all the legends,” he said.The 25-year-old golfer stated that he was “really proud” to be part of the Ryder Cup team in 2023. He also said that from then on, he knew he wanted to make another appearance in the tournament and is glad to see it happening again.Luke Donald revealed that he “got a little bit of heat” when he picked Ludvig Aberg in 2023 because the latter was fresh out of college and had never played a major tournament before. However, he stated that Aberg had positioned himself to be “one of the very best players in the world” and was able to get the job done at the end of the day.