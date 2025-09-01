"Luke Donald's Europe will smoke Keegan Bradley's USA" - Fans react to the European Ryder Cup captain announcing his picks

On September 1, Luke Donald announced the final six golfers who will make up Team Europe. The Team captain announced that Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpark will be on Team Europe to take on Keegan Bradley's Team USA. Interestingly, following the announcement, some fans claimed that Team Europe would crush Team USA.

Aside from Luke Donald's six picks, Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, and Tyrrell Hatton qualified for Team Europe based on their Ryder Cup rankings. An X page named NUCLR Golf promoted the squad in one of its X posts.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨🏆🇪🇺 #OFFICIAL — The 2025 European Ryder Cup team roster: 🇪🇺Rory McIlroy 🇪🇺Robert MacIntyre 🇪🇺Tommy Fleetwood 🇪🇺Justin Rose 🇪🇺Tyrrell Hatton 🇪🇺Rasmus Hojgaard 🇪🇺Shane Lowry 🇪🇺Sepp Straka 🇪🇺Ludvig Åberg 🇪🇺Viktor Hovland 🇪🇺Matt Fitzpatrick 🇪🇺Jon Rahm @RyderCupEurope | #RyderCup

Under the comments of this post, many fans have pointed out how much stronger Team Europe appears to be than Team USA. Talking more about the fans' comments, here's a short look at them:

"Luke's Europe will smoke Keegan's USA," one fan stated.

Jeremy Sanchez @DarthVader8732 @NUCLRGOLF @RyderCupEurope Luke's Europe will smoke Keegan's USA

"That's a solid team!! 🔥," another fan exclaimed.

"They’re gonna crush the Americans," one fan explained his anticipation.

"US team in big trouble," another fan stated.

"Gonna smoke team USA," another fan pointed out the same.

"Not looking good for team USA," one fan explained.

This year's Team Europe golfers have more experience and have been in pretty consistent form throughout the season. Team USA, on the other hand, will not give them an easy win, as Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns, and others will undoubtedly pose a formidable challenge at the Bethpage Black Golf Club.

Luke Donald reacts to Team Europe's Ryder Cup qualification through rankings

2025 European Ryder Cup Captain's Picks - Source: Getty

Before Luke Donald made his selections for Team Europe, he already had six golfers lined up for his team. The golfers who were getting qualified for the team got appreciated via the Ryder Cup's official X page. Donald reacted to each one, stating that he is grateful to have these excellent golfers on his team.

First and foremost, Donald sent an X message to Rory McIlroy, whom he claimed to be a captain on and off the course. In his X post regarding McIlroy, he stated:

"Welcome back to Team Europe Rory - a leader on and off the course and a key piece to our Team. Let’s Go 💪🏼🇪🇺"

Luke Donald @LukeDonald Welcome back to Team Europe Rory - a leader on and off the course and a key piece to our Team. Let’s Go 💪🏼🇪🇺

Donald then delivered a statement about FedEx tournament champions Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose. He added that both of them returning to Team Europe is extremely important to him. The X post stated,

"Amazing to have both of these guys back on the Team. They bring so much both on and off the course. Let’s Go! 🇪🇺🇪🇺"

Luke Donald @LukeDonald Amazing to have both of these guys back on the Team. They bring so much both on and off the course. Let’s Go! 🇪🇺🇪🇺

Luke Donald also reacted to Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre's qualification, claiming that Team Europe is shaping up well. The X post stated,

"Two great characters and golfers back on Team Europe. Team is shaping up nicely 💪🏼🇪🇺"

Luke Donald @LukeDonald Two great characters and golfers back on Team Europe. Team is shaping up nicely 💪🏼🇪🇺

Team Europe is attempting to defend its championship this year as they are looking to improve its stats, having won only one of the previous four Ryder Cups.

