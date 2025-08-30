'Proud' Scottie Scheffler aims to bring the Ryder Cup home as he gets 'energy loading'

Scottie Scheffler has shared his pride after being named in the US Team for the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup. The World No.1 shared a video of captain Keegan Bradley's comments on his selection, and looked ahead to competing at Bethpage Black.Scheffler, who qualified automatically, will be making his third Ryder Cup appearance after previously competing in 2021 and 2023. He has won half his matches so far, collecting 3.5 career points and currently sitting at No. 49 on the all-time U.S. points list.During the team announcement press conference at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas, on August 27, Keegan Bradley said:“There's so much to say about Scottie Scheffler. He had 37,000 points, 10% of the points given to our Ryder Cup team. He's a natural-born leader, but more importantly, I'm more impressed with the person that he is than the player, and he's a pretty incredible player. So, great asset to have in our team, and, you know, really proud of the way he stepped up and has been a leader in this team.”Scottie Scheffler shared Keegan Bradley’s bit about him from the presser and his emotions about being part of the team. In the caption, he wrote:“Proud to rep the USA 🇺🇸 @rydercupusa energy loading - let’s bring it home!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler has been the standout player of the 2025 season, collecting five victories, including wins at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He leads the Official World Golf Ranking, the Ryder Cup points list, and the Data Golf rankings, while also holding fourth place in the FedEx Cup standings.Joining Scheffler as automatic qualifiers for Team USA are JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. Captain Keegan Bradley, who chose not to include himself on the roster, completed the team by selecting Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns.Scottie Scheffler sums up his 2025 season after Tour Championship disappointmentScottie Scheffler entered the Tour Championship riding the momentum of his BMW Championship victory. Despite his strong form, he wrapped up the event at 14-under, finishing tied for fourth and four shots back of winner Tommy Fleetwood. Afterward, Scheffler reflected on his performance and the season as a whole.With the Tour Championship marking the end of the 2025 regular season, Scheffler, who captured five titles this year, described his campaign as highly rewarding. Speaking at his post-tournament press conference, the World No. 1 said: &quot;Yeah, I think it was pretty good. Yeah, I did some good stuff. It was nice to get some results. Yeah, it was a lot of fun.&quot;Scheffler's victories this season included the Memorial Tournament, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the 2025 PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and the BMW Championship.Even with such a successful year, Scheffler made it clear that he has no plans to slow down. He explained that while he will take a short break after the Tour Championship, he intends to resume training soon in preparation for the upcoming Ryder Cup.