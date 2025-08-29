"Great asset to have in our team": Keegan Bradley shares reason behind selecting Scottie Scheffler for the 2025 Ryder Cup team

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley explained why World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was an easy choice for his team at Bethpage Black. The veteran golfer praised Scheffler’s leadership and character, calling him a “great asset” for Team USA.

Scheffler, who secured his spot as an automatic qualifier, will make his third Ryder Cup appearance after playing in 2021 and 2023. He has won 50% of his matches, earning 3.5 career points and ranking No. 49 on the all-time U.S. points list.

Speaking about Scottie Scheffler during a team announcement press conference at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas, on August 27, Keegan Bradley said (1:33 onwards):

“There's so much to say about Scottie Scheffler. He had 37,000 points, 10% of the points given to our Ryder Cup team. He's a natural-born leader, but more importantly, I'm more impressed with the person that he is than the player, and he's a pretty incredible player. So, great asset to have in our team, and, you know, really proud of the way he stepped up and has been a leader this team.”

The 29-year-old Scheffler has dominated the 2025 season, winning five titles, including the PGA Championship and Open Championship. He currently sits first in the Official World Golf Ranking, Ryder Cup points list, and Data Golf rankings, while also holding the No. 4 spot in the FedEx Cup standings.

Team USA’s other automatic qualifiers are JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. Bradley, who decided not to pick himself, rounded out the roster with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns.

Keegan Bradley opens up about feeling connected to Arnold Palmer

Keegan Bradley recently shared that he has felt a special connection to golf legend Arnold Palmer while preparing for the Ryder Cup. Speaking on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio with Colt Knost, Bradley described an emotional moment he experienced at East Lake Golf Club, where Palmer’s Ryder Cup bags and accessories were on display.

Keegan Bradley said it was difficult to believe he now stood in a role once held by Palmer.

"That was surreal. It was really, really strange staring at all of his stuff from the 1963 Ryder Cup and trying to wrap my head around how I've gotten to this point to where I'm like, it's me and him are, you know, doing this," Bradley said.

The Ryder Cup captain admitted he often wished he could speak to Palmer for advice.

"I've said this a million times, I wish I could pick up the phone and call him and talk to him, but obviously that's not possible. But I have felt a real sort of connection with Arnold Palmer through this whole process... what an incredible experience it was," he added.

Some fans had hoped Bradley would follow in Palmer’s footsteps and become the first playing captain since 1963. Even U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he should compete while leading the team at Bethpage Black.

But Keegan Bradley decided to focus on his captain’s role. After announcing Sam Burns as his final wildcard pick, he told reporters the choice not to play was tough. He admitted he had always wanted to compete, and stepping away from that dream was heartbreaking.

