  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • President Donald Trump shares his views on Keegan Bradley as the Ryder Cup team USA Captain

President Donald Trump shares his views on Keegan Bradley as the Ryder Cup team USA Captain

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 24, 2025 11:46 GMT
Donald Trump shares his views on Keegan Bradley
Donald Trump and Keegan Bradley (Image Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump has joined the debate on whether Keegan Bradley should be playing Ryder Cup captain in 2025. The biennial tournament is around the corner, and there have been talks about the US team skipper.

Ad

Bradley has had an admirable season on the PGA Tour in 2025 and could play on the team. President Trump has shared his opinion on the matter in a social media post and said that he would also be attending the first day of the Ryder Cup.

"Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team – As Captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour. I will be there on Tournament Friday!!! President DJT," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Keegan Bradley settled in 11th place in the automatic qualification for the US Ryder Cup team after the 2025 BMW Championship. However, he could pick himself for the team.

Notably, the six players automatically qualify for the biennial tournament, while the remaining six are the captain’s picks. After the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoff, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Russell Henley, and Bryson DeChambeau qualified for the Ryder Cup in the US team.

Ad

Keegan Bradley shares his opinion on being playing Ryder Cup captain

Keegan Bradley at PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Keegan Bradley at PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, Keegan Bradley opened up about his decision to be the playing Ryder Cup captain. He said that it's the "biggest decision" of his life. He said (via Nuclr Golf via X):

Ad
"It's very difficult… I'm having a really hard time separating right now my captaincy and my playing. To be honest, I feel like I'm still one of the best players in the world… I figured the likelihood of being completely out of the picture was probably pretty slim…”
“We've been preparing for this since then. It would be easier if I was top six or way out of it. No matter what decision I make, I'm going to be defined by this decision. Bradley said. If we win, it doesn't matter what decision I make," he added.
Ad

Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship earlier this year, while his other good finishes are T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and T7 at the Memorial Tournament.

He has been phenomenal with his game this week at the Tour Championship and is in contention for the title after three rounds. The US Ryder Cup captain shot a round of 63 on Saturday and jumped 10 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a solo fourth place, just three strokes behind the leaders Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, August 24.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications