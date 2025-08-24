President Donald Trump shares his views on Keegan Bradley as the Ryder Cup team USA Captain

US President Donald Trump has joined the debate on whether Keegan Bradley should be playing Ryder Cup captain in 2025. The biennial tournament is around the corner, and there have been talks about the US team skipper.

Bradley has had an admirable season on the PGA Tour in 2025 and could play on the team. President Trump has shared his opinion on the matter in a social media post and said that he would also be attending the first day of the Ryder Cup.

"Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team – As Captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour. I will be there on Tournament Friday!!! President DJT," he wrote.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨🇺🇸👀 JUST IN — U.S. President Donald Trump says Keegan Bradley should be a playing Ryder Cup captain and added that he will be in attendance on the Friday. @KeegsArmy

Keegan Bradley settled in 11th place in the automatic qualification for the US Ryder Cup team after the 2025 BMW Championship. However, he could pick himself for the team.

Notably, the six players automatically qualify for the biennial tournament, while the remaining six are the captain’s picks. After the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoff, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Russell Henley, and Bryson DeChambeau qualified for the Ryder Cup in the US team.

Keegan Bradley shares his opinion on being playing Ryder Cup captain

Keegan Bradley at PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, Keegan Bradley opened up about his decision to be the playing Ryder Cup captain. He said that it's the "biggest decision" of his life. He said (via Nuclr Golf via X):

"It's very difficult… I'm having a really hard time separating right now my captaincy and my playing. To be honest, I feel like I'm still one of the best players in the world… I figured the likelihood of being completely out of the picture was probably pretty slim…”

“We've been preparing for this since then. It would be easier if I was top six or way out of it. No matter what decision I make, I'm going to be defined by this decision. Bradley said. If we win, it doesn't matter what decision I make," he added.

Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship earlier this year, while his other good finishes are T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and T7 at the Memorial Tournament.

He has been phenomenal with his game this week at the Tour Championship and is in contention for the title after three rounds. The US Ryder Cup captain shot a round of 63 on Saturday and jumped 10 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a solo fourth place, just three strokes behind the leaders Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, August 24.

