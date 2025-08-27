"It broke my heart" - Keegan Bradley reflects on his decision to not play at the Ryder Cup 2025

Keegan Bradley just announced the names of his six picks who will be playing for Team USA in this year's Ryder Cup. Despite months of debate and speculation, Bradley did not pick himself as a playing captain. However, he did provide some context on his decision.

Ad

Shortly after declaring the name of Sam Burns as the last member of the Team USA Ryder Cup squad, the PGA Tour pro admitted that it was heartbreaking not to pick himself. Keegan Bradley said:

"I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups. I wanted to fight alongside these guys. It broke my heart not to play, it really did. But I was chosen to be the captain of this team... my ultimate goal is to be the best captain I can be."

Ad

Trending

However, he also emphasized his intentions regarding the American team. As per Keegan Bradley's statement, he was prepared to do what was best for his team.

"I was always going to do what was best for this team, even if that meant playing. I would have done it. But these guys played incredibly coming down the stretch..."

NUCLR GOLF covered an excerpt of Bradley's statement from today's Ryder Cup press conference. Take a look at their post on X (previously Twitter):

Ad

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post on Bradley's statement / X: @NUCLRGOLF

On August 27, fans witnessed Bradley announce the names of six pros who will be joining the automatically qualified six pros led by Scottie Scheffler. Keegan Bradley's picks were Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns.

Ad

A day before these names were announced, US President Donald Trump shared a note on his Truth Social. Through his message, Trump urged Keegan Bradley to be a playing captain. However, a former Ryder Cup captain warned Bradley to be careful with his decisions regarding himself.

Tom Watson warned Keegan Bradley ahead of his Ryder Cup press conference

Bradley was on the verge of making history as the first playing captain for Team USA in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963. However, hours before he announced his picks, Tom Watson claimed that it is impossible to maintain a double role. The former US Ryder Cup captain cited scheduling as a major issue that can stand in the way of Keegan Bradley if he plays.

Ad

As quoted by The Times, Watson said in his statement:

"The captain has to have his pairings in for the afternoon matches by 11 am. The last two morning matches are going on for sure... you want to have the latitude to say this player is not playing well."

"You can’t do it. You can’t be both."

Watson led Team USA to their Ryder Cup victory back in 1993. For Bradley, this is his first time as the captain of the American squad. In September, it will be interesting to see how Bradley's decisions ultimately turn out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More