Keegan Bradley shares disappointing Ryder Cup update as he prepares for 'awful' phone calls with golfers

Keegan Bradley will be carrying out the honours of leading Team USA against Team Europe at Bethpage Black for this year's Ryder Cup. Recently, the golfer has shared some disappointing updates about the upcoming biennial clash.

Todd Lewis, an anchor at Golf Channel/NBC claimed that the Captain of Team USA had a word with him. According to Lewis, Keegan Bradley told him that some members of his team want him as the Playing Captain in the Ryder Cup.

Lewis also claimed that Bradley told him that some golfers will be disappointed to know that they will not be competing in Bethpage Black. Keegan Bradley also said that there will be 'awful' phone calls.

"There is probably going to be a few guys that think they are going to be on the team that aren’t going to be."

Take a look at Lewis' post on X (previously Twitter) on the conversation between him and Bradley:

No doubt, Keegan Bradley will have a hard time deciding whether he wants to play against Team Europe. The PGA Tour pro is yet to provide a clear statement regarding his decision and his press conference at East Lake Golf Club did not provide any clarity on this matter.

Being the Captain of Team USA, Keegan Bradley has the chance to write his name in the history of the Ryder Cup. If he decides to play, Bradley will be the first Ryder Cup Playing Captain for Team USA since Arnold Palmer in 1963. However, Bradley has mentioned multiple times that he will do what's best for the team, no matter what.

When Keegan Bradley revealed the process to know if he made the right decisions for the Ryder Cup

Last Sunday, the Tour Championship ended with Bradley securing a T7, finishing five strokes behind the winner Tommy Fleetwood. In the press conference, when he was questioned about his picks, the golfer shared that he is yet to talk with his vice captains. Keegan Bradley also admitted that he saw some American professional golfers playing well in East Lake (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"When I get done here, we're going to talk to my vice captains... we'll get in touch with them and get our final decisions together. Saw a lot of Americans play great today, which makes me happy."

While talking with the media, Bradley acknowledged the gravity of all the decisions about the Ryder Cup that will be made over the next few days. He said:

"The only thing I care about is on Sunday of the Ryder Cup, that we win... Then I'll know I made the right decision. Until then, I won't know... Whatever decision we make, we're going to have to live with it."

Bradley was also asked about the final order of the format of the upcoming clash at Bethpage Black. Although the golfer did not reveal that, he informed the press that it had already been decided. According to Bradley's statement, he expects the PGA Tour to reveal the order.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More