Keegan Bradley gives cryptic verdict on being a playing captain at the Ryder Cup following Travelers Championship win

Keegan Bradley made waves after clinching the 2025 Travelers Championship title at Cromwell Connecticut. Following his victory, the PGA Tour pro recently made a cryptic statement regarding his upcoming Ryder Cup stint.

Bradley was officially selected as the captain of Team USA. Months before he is set to step up at Bethpage Black, the golfer recently clinched his first PGA Tour victory of the season. Following Bradley's win, he appeared on NBC Golf Central, where the golfer had a talk with Brandel Chamblee.

The veteran golf analyst was pulling up Bradley's records of this season, especially at the Majors and the recent Travelers Championship win. When the question came up about Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup role, the golfer said on the show:

"I've spent 15 years of my career here. Every year my goal is to make the Ryder Cup team... this would be the year where I was like... I'm excited to just be the captain. And then... something like this happens but we'll see. This definitely changes things."

While responding to Chamblee, Keegan Bradley also said:

"I definitely wasn't going to play if I didn't win... I want to put my team in the best position to win."

Take a look at the full interview shared by Brandel Chamblee on X:

Keegan Bradley currently stands in the 9th spot of Team USA Ryder Cup standings with a total 7845.22 points. Before clinching the Travelers Championship title, the World No. 7 golfer was in the 17th spot with 4245.22 points.

Bradley's Travelers Championship win pushed his Ryder Cup Team ranking up by eight spots. Before Round 4 at TPC River Highlands, Keegan Bradley showed consistent form through the first 54 holes.

The dynamics of the round completely changed when Tommy Fleetwood missed a putt on the final hole and ended up bogeying. Bradley capitalised on the narrow miss and scored an impressive birdie on the par 4 18th hole.

He finished the Travelers Championship as the winner with 700 FedEx Cup points and a $3.6 million winner's paycheck.

Keegan Bradley talks about officials who want him to be the playing captain in Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley experienced a wonderful Sunday at Cromwell. In the press conference after the signature event, the eight-time PGA Tour winner gave an exciting update to his fans.

As per his statement, former Ryder Cup skipper Zach Johnson and ex-CEO of PGA Seth Waugh called Keegan Bradley after he clinched the Travelers Championship title. Bradley told the press that Waugh wanted him to step up at Bethpage Black as a playing captain of Team USA.

Take a look at Bradley's statement to the press:

"the PGA of America called me... Zach Johnson was on the call... Seth Waugh was the person who called me...

"...the first thing he said was, ‘We want you to be the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer,’ which is a heavy burden"

If Bradley achieves his spot within the top six ranks, he will achieve a feat nobody has done in decades. In case he makes it to the top six, he will become the first US Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

