Keegan Bradley reacts to Amanda Balionis interview moments after winning the 2025 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley managed to capture his eighth PGA Tour event on June 22. He won the 2025 Travelers Championship with a final score of 15 under par. Bradley's victory will impact many things in a variety of contexts, including the Ryder Cup. The golfer discussed all of this with Amanda Balionis in a special interview. Recently, he also dropped an X post regarding his CBS interview.
Amanda Balionis of CBS interviewed Keegan Bradley following his incredible victory at TPC River Highlands. A large crowd was cheering for him, and Balionis asked the golfer how he felt after accomplishing his goal for these fans. Bradley was quite excited and stated,
"Absolutely incredible. I feel an obligation to play for the people of New England and the Northeast and represent them, and this is the best way I can do it."
Bradley also posted this interview on X, expressing how he felt the support while playing. The X post he dropped read,
"Felt the support all week long! Let's gooooooo 🇺🇸🇺🇸"
While discussing his game in an interview, Keegan Bradley mentioned that his 18th hole was the greatest for him. He stated,
"That one right there. That was just, you know, of all the shots and all the putts I've hit, I think I remember that one the most."
Apart from that, Bradley commented on the forthcoming Ryder Cup by cheering on his team.
"Go USA," Bradley stated.
Keegan Bradley has cleared that he will not be selecting himself as the captain's pick to compete in the Ryder Cup. If he qualifies for the tournament by points, it is a different story. Bradley did, however, mention in the interview that things could change now that he clinched the 2025 Travelers Championship.
Keegan Bradley's victory made Bradley Chamblee feel horrible for Tommy Fleetwood
The final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship saw several ups and downs. Keegan Bradley was three strokes behind Tommy Fleetwood going into the round, but he finished one shot ahead of him.
Bradley Chamblee recently commented on it, highlighting how Fleetwood's final shot on the green touched something, causing the ball to alter direction. This eventually led Bradley to pick the win. Chamblee's comment on X reads,
"Tommy Fleetwood’s short putt on the 18th hole of the @TravelersChamp clearly hit something that caused it to dart right and miss. On the @GolfCentra set last night, after he won, Keegan Bradley told @RichLernerGC and me that Fleetwood’s putt “broke” more than he thought, but that he —from almost the exact same line—played less break because he believed his read over what he had just seen."
"I feel bad for Tommy, but you’ve got to hand it to Keegan for the shots he played at the last and the belief he showed in an incredible reversal of fortune."
Tommy Fleetwood finished the Travelers Championship with a total of 14 under par.