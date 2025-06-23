Star analyst reveals how Keegan Bradley ‘read’ Tommy Fleetwood’s break to win Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley sealed a one-stroke victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship after a dramatic showdown on the 18th green at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Heading into the final round, Tommy Fleetwood led by three strokes after a 7-under 63 in round three, including an eagle at No. 13. Bradley entered Sunday tied for second alongside Russell Henley, four strokes behind.

Bradley shot a 2-under 68, including a birdie on the final hole, finishing at 15-under to surpass Fleetwood and Henley. Fleetwood’s round featured three early bogeys, two mid-round birdies, and bogeys on the final two holes.

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee shared a post on X mentioning that Fleetwood’s short putt hit something on the green, causing it to go right, and Bradley noticed it. He shared the post on June 23, captioning it as:

Trending

Tommy Fleetwood’s short putt on the 18th hole of the @TravelersChamp clearly hit something that caused it to dart right and miss. On the @GolfCentra set last night, after he won, Keegan Bradley told @RichLernerGC and me that Fleetwood’s putt “broke” more than he thought, but that he —from almost the exact same line—played less break because he believed his read over what he had just seen.

"I feel bad for Tommy, but you’ve got to hand it to Keegan for the shots he played at the last and the belief he showed in an incredible reversal of fortune."

Expand Tweet

This victory added to Bradley’s strong season. He not only has a chance to captain Team USA at the Ryder Cup but also now holds two Travelers titles, having previously won in 2023.

Keegan Bradley opens door to possible playing role at Ryder Cup after Travelers Championship win

The Travelers Championship victory not only marked a major personal milestone for the 39-year-old but also ignited speculations about his role as a playing captain for Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage.

Keegan Bradley, who was named U.S. Ryder Cup captain in 2024, didn’t initially plan to compete as a player. However, after capturing his eighth PGA Tour title, he’s now open for a historic return to dual duties. Speaking to the media after his win, Bradley addressed the rumors, saying:

“So, I got the call at 8 o’clock tonight, a year ago today. So, I’ve been getting these questions for a year. Whether I play well or play poorly, it’s something that I have become used to.

"To be honest with you, I never really planned on playing. I really wanted to just be the captain. I really felt strongly about that. I want to serve the guys. They asked me to do a job. I want to do it to the best of my abilities…”

Moving forward, Keegan Bradley also credited his team of vice captains, including Presidents Cup legend Jim Furyk, for giving him the confidence to reconsider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More