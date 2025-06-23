Keegan Bradley ‘never planned on playing’ the Ryder Cup while accepting captaincy

US Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship 2025 on Sunday. The 39-year-old finished with a 2-under 68 to beat European rival Tommy Fleetwood to the win at TPC River highlands. Following this, rumors about Bradley being a potential play captain at the Bethpage team competition has sky-rocketed.

Interestingly, the eight-time PGA Tour winner addressed this and revealed the probability he could take up the role of a playing skipper at the Ryder Cup. However, he also reiterated that this wasn’t always the plan. The ace golfer, speaking after his win on Sunday, said he “never really planned on playing” at Bethpage. The 2011 PGA Championship winner said he “wanted to just be the captain” and “serve” the team.

He further shed light on Presidents Cup skipper Jim Furyk and other vice captains’ role in the team. This came after he hinted at a possibility of taking up the playing role if asked to by his teammates and vice captains.

Replying to a media query on the possibility of being the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in the 1960s, Keegan Bradley said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“So, I got the call at 8 o'clock tonight a year ago today. So, I've been getting these questions for a year. Whether I play well or play poorly, it's something that I have become used to. To be honest with you, I never really planned on playing. I really wanted to just be the captain. I really felt strongly about that. I want to serve the guys. They asked me to do a job. I want to do it to the best of my abilities…

Now, with the amazing vice captains that I have, and I have a better perspective of playing in the Presidents Cup and being around a lot of the guys, I feel a lot more comfortable if I went that route. I'm really proud of the guys that are vice captains and -- you know, obviously, you got Jim Furyk, one of the greatest players to play and also an incredibly great captain at the Presidents Cup.”

Keegan Bradley says Travelers Championship win 'definitely changes things'

Keegan Bradley rallied from three shots behind with four holes to play and birdied the 18th hole to land his first win in nearly a year at Travelers Championship. The stellar display moved him to No.9 on the US Ryder Cup player rankings, just three spots away from an automatic qualification for Bethpage Black.

Interestingly, Bradley himself hinted he could be a player to face Europe in September. Replying to a media query about ‘reconsidering’ a plying captain role if his players and assistant captains request, the ace golfer said the win on Sunday “definitely opens the door.” He said the team will “get together and figure out the best way to do this.”

Keegan Bradley said:

“Yeah, I mean, listen, this changes the story a little bit. I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team and we'll see… It's still June, so we still got a long way to go. This definitely changes things a little bit, and we'll all get together and figure out the best way to do this.”

It is pertinent to note that Keegan Bradley had earlier stated that he’d only be a playing captain at Ryder Cup if he manages to qualify for the squad. He’d dismissed the possibility of himself being a captain’s pick.

