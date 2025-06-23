Keegan Bradley reveals a hilarious reason he held in ‘bad words’ during Travelers Championship win

Keegan Bradley hilariously said he won't reveal the words he uttered after winning his eighth PGA Tour title at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The American golfer was in second place when he teed it up for the final round on Sunday, June 22.

He had a good start to the game, and made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine. He then made two bogeys and three birdies on the back nine for a total of 2-under 68. His win came on the very last hole of the final round.

After making the birdie on the 18th, Keegan Bradley celebrated his victory with his caddie. In the post-round press conference, he was asked about his celebration and what he was saying. In response, the American said (via ASAP Sports):

"Some bad words. I probably shouldn't. After I did it I was like, Oops, my mom's going to be upset, so you can figure it out."

As Bradley made a birdie on the final hole on Sunday, the crowd cheered loudly for him, saying:

"USA, USA, USA," in unison.

It was his second title win at the Travelers Championship, and soon after the celebration with his caddie and fans, the PGA Tour pro went straight to hug his kids and celebrated the victory with his family.

Keegan Bradley candidly reflects on winning the Travelers Championship 2025

Keegan Bradley at the 2025 Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley was in contention for the title after the third round. He settled in second place after 54 holes and then moved one spot after the final round of 68 for a total of 15-under.

In the post-round press conference, Bradley candidly reflected on his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was really strange, actually, because I didn't really expect to have it to win, so all of a sudden I had a putt to win the tournament. I hadn't led ever until the last putt, so really what dreams are made of. I'm really proud of myself for -- it's a lot of energy on that last hole with the crowd, and I did a great job of sort of staying in my own little zone and doing what I do best."

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood, who was in the lead after the third round, struggled on Sunday. He made three bogeys and a birdie on the front nine, and five birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for 2-over 72 and slipped down to second place in a tie with Russell Henley. The latter was in second place after the third round and maintained the position even after the final round.

Harris English jumped one spot to settle in a tie for fourth with Jason Day, while Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy tied for sixth at 12-under.

