Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s stepson Oscar Craig? All you need to know

Tommy Fleetwood clinched the 2025 Tour Championship title yesterday and also lifted the iconic FedEx Cup. While the golfer was celebrating this amazing feat, his stepson, Oscar Craig, was spotted embracing Fleetwood.

Fleetwood married his longtime manager, Clare Craig, back in 2017. Their story started two years before the marriage, when Clare became the golfer's manager. Despite initial rejection and a 23-year age gap, Tommy Fleetwood and Clare made it work.

Oscar and Murray are Clare's sons from her relationship she had before Fleetwood. Just like his stepfather, Oscar is aiming to make it big in golf. The amateur golfer originally hails from England. Tommy Fleetwood’s stepson took the first few steps of his golf journey while he played for the Sandiway Golf Club in Chester, Northwich.

His journey at Sandiway started back in 2021 and in the same year, he and the Cheshire Boys won against Staffordshire Boys. 2023 was again a win for the Cheshire Boys and Tommy Fleetwood’s stepson. Oscar Craig and Ben Buchanan's 4-3 in the morning Foursomes gave their team an edge over Lancashire Boys and they ultimately won the contest. Daniel's third win with the Cheshire Boys was against Nottinghamshire.

The talented amateur golfer currently lives in the United Arab Emirates. In 2023, Oscar Craig competed in the inaugural First Point USA Event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The junior golfer from England won his maiden junior golf title with a six-shot margin over Rayan Ahmed.

When Oscar Craig described how he felt with Tommy Fleetwood as his caddie

Shortly after his win at First Point USA, Craig competed in the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Men’s Amateur Open. When he decided to step into this 54-holed event, he trusted the best possible looper for him, his stepdad. While talking about Tommy Fleetwood’s influence on him, Oscar Craig said (quoted by Golf Monthly)

"I feel good to be fair, but I’m dead nervous. It’s like excitement nerves, but I’ve got Tommy on the bag this week, which kind of helps the nerves a bit. It helps experience-wise as he knows what he is doing."

As per Craig's statement, Tommy's presence helped him to stay composed during the tournament.

"It also helps calm me down because he’s been through it all before. What he’s telling me I need to do to calm down, not even calm down, just manage my nerves in the right way, is really cool. That’s very beneficial."

Craig's stepdad was a Challenge Tour graduate himself before he stepped up as a professional on the DP World Tour. With the 7x DP World Tour winner by his side, Craig carded rounds of 77, 69, and 71 at the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Men’s Amateur Open, winning the contest with a one-stroke margin. This victory helped Oscar Craig earn a spot in the UAE Challenge Tour.

