"It's very difficult," - US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley confesses emotional challenge ahead of 'biggest decision' of his life

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has opened up about potentially being the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. He confessed that deciding whether or not to put himself on the team has been difficult, and he is well aware of how critical the situation is.

Bradley was named the 2025 US Ryder Cup captain in July last year. In a few days, he will be tasked with the decision of filling out the remaining six spots in his 12-man Ryder Cup team using his captain’s picks.

When speaking on the dilemma, the 39-year-old golfer acknowledged that he is one of the best-performing golfers right now and could contribute a lot to the team. However, he is unsure of how that may affect his captaincy.

“It's very difficult… I'm having a really hard time separating right now, my captaincy and my playing… To be honest, I feel like I'm still one of the best players in the world, so I figured that the likelihood of me being completely out of the picture was probably kind of slim,” Bradley said.

The Woodstock native is not lost on how his decision will affect the outcome of the results at Bethpage this year. However, he acknowledged that he is prepared for it, saying,

“...I'm ready for it. This is the biggest decision of my life.”

Keegan Bradley, who is a first-time US Ryder Cup captain, revealed that being in a captaincy position is a “strange feeling.” Despite his dilemma, he understands that whether or not he decides to be captain, his decision will be heavily criticized by people and he is prepared for that.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner noted that should Team US lose the Ryder Cup this year, he would be ready to accept blame for the loss. He knows that it will be “controversial either way," but he is prepared to make the best decision for the team.

How did Keegan Bradley perform in his second round at the Tour Championship?

Keegan Bradley played a solid round of golf on day two at East Lake Golf Course. He went bogey-free across all 18 holes and finished his round tied for 14th place.

The two-time DP World Tour winner kicked off his round with two birdies on the front nine; one on the par-4 third and on the par-5 sixth. He charged through the back nine with three consecutive birdies from the 11th to 13th holes and closed with a final birdie on the par-5 18th.

Keegan Bradley scored 6-under 64 in the round, bringing his total score across 36 holes to 6-under 134. He tied for 14th with Harris English, Collin Morikawa, and three others.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley are currently tied for first place with 13-under 127 each. Cameron Young is in a solo third with 11-under.

