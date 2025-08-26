Keegan Bradley to make bold Ryder Cup decision following Trump backing: Report

Keegan Bradley will be leading Team USA at this year's Ryder Cup against Team Europe in September. Before he steps into Bethpage Black as the Captain of the American squad, Bradley has reportedly finalised one of the toughest decisions.According to reports, the PGA Tour pro is thinking of picking himself as the playing Captain for Team USA. If this decision turns out to be a final one, Keegan Bradley will become the first Playing Captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.NUCLR GOLF shared a report sourced from James Corrigan of The Daily Telegraph. Take a look at the post on X (previously Twitter):&quot;🏆🇺🇸 #BREAKING — Keegan Bradley is expected to pick himself and become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, per @jcorrigangolf. @KeegsArmy&quot;Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post on Bradley's decision / X: @NUCLRGOLFBradley's alleged decision comes shortly after Donald Trump left an interesting note on Truth Social on the upcoming Ryder Cup. The President of the United States stated that he will be there in the first round to witness the biennial clash between Team USA and Team Europe. Trump, an avid golfer himself, also suggested that Keegan Bradley should also play for his Team at Bethpage Black.Apart from this, Trump mistakenly mentioned that he was invited to attain the Ryder Cup by the PGA Tour, which was actually the PGA of America. Later, a spokesperson from the Professional Golfers' Association revealed that Donald Trump has been invited by the PGA and Keegan Bradley to come to Bethpage Black.Shortly after this season started, it was speculated by a larger section of fans and analysts that Bradley might be playing apart from being the Captain. However, the player himself did not provide much clarity on this matter. There were multiple occasions when Bradley confirmed that he would try to put his team in the best position to win.When Keegan Bradley shared his intentions regarding Team USA's Ryder Cup fate with Brandel ChambleeCromwell, Connecticut witnessed Bradley pull off his first PGA Tour victory of the season. Shortly after his 2025 Travelers Championship win, the golfer appeared on Golf Central with Brandel Chamblee. As the latter was talking about his accolades, he ended up mentioning Bradley's Ryder Cup rankings.While sharing how he feels, Keegan Bradley said:&quot;I want to put my team in the best position to win. And if we get down to it, and that's me playing is how that's going to be, I can't even, I barely can talk because I don't know what to say. I will play if I feel like this, it'll help the team.&quot;Although the golfer is yet to officially reveal his decision regarding himself, Bradley recently shared that he will soon finalise picks with his vice captains. As of now, only Sam Burns is reportedly confirmed to be on the American Ryder Cup squad. Bradley is expected to officially reveal the final names of the Team USA Ryder Cup members soon.