"HUGE if true"; "Choking Sam Burns?" - Fans divided on 5x PGA Tour winner as reported first US Ryder Cup captain’s pick

Sam Burns has reportedly received the call to become one of the six captain’s picks for the US Ryder Cup this year. Fans online have reacted to the report, and are divided on whether or not the five-time PGA Tour winner is a good pick for the team.

Burns made his first Ryder Cup appearance in 2023 when Team US lost the title to Team Europe. As reported by NUCLR Golf, he may be headed to Bethpage Black this year for his second appearance in the tournament.

“🚨🇺🇸☎️ #BREAKING - Sources familiar tell NUCLR GOLF that Sam Burns has received the call from Captain Keegan Bradley to play for Team USA at Bethpage Black. Burns is ranked #16 in the U.S. team standings and is set to make his 2nd Ryder Cup appearance,” the report read.

One excited fan reacted to the report on X, writing,

“HUGE if true.”

Another fan echoed the same thought, writing that Burns’ putting skills would come in handy for the team.

“Been playing well lately and you definitely want a good putter in this format. He’s a great putter,” the fan wrote.

On the other hand, other fans believe Sam Burns would cave under the pressure and would not be up to the task. One fan commented,

“Choking Sam Burns?”

Similarly, another fan wrote,

“I like Sam Burns but he’s not the best we can offer to Ryder Cup. I hope I’m wrong...”

One fan believes Burns may have potentially made the team because of his close relationship with Scottie Scheffler, who is already locked in for Team US. The fan commented,

“Scottie's boy jumps the line. Old boys network still intact. FTR Burns putts it well and has some moxie and swagger to him although he hasn't exactly been a closer when the chips are down. Euros +150 seems like a steal right now…”

In the same vein, another fan wrote,

“2 things can be true. Sam definitely has the game to deserve a Ryder Cup call this year to help us win. Scottie having his best pal on the team is great for USA’s competitive edge.

Burns has had a great season and is currently ranked at No. 16 on the Ryder Cup rankings list. He made it to the top-30 golfers who teed off at East Lake Golf Course this year and finished the tournament in a tie for seventh.

“Hopefully it’s enough” - Sam Burns speaks on making the Ryder Cup team after T7 Tour Championship finish

Following the conclusion of the Tour Championship, Sam Burns revealed that making the US Ryder Cup team was his top goal coming into the season. He acknowledged that he was disappointed not to be an automatic qualifier, but remained hopeful that he would be picked by US captain Keegan Bradley.

“I tried to focus on coming into the playoffs and trying to play some solid golf, and hopefully it's enough,” he said.

Burns has had six top-10 results this season. He narrowly missed the RBC Canadian Open title after losing a playoff against Ryan Fox and has had 12 top 25 finishes in the season.

